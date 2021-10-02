My View: DA Attacks Zero Bail, then Absurdly Incarcerates Man for 23 Years for Nonviolent Drug Offense

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Woodland, CA – For months the Vanguard has pointed out that the Yolo County DA’s Office has played an odd game on zero bail—they complain about it every step of the way, they have attempted to inflame the public against it, and yet have failed to exercise their discretion to stop it when they have had the opportunity.

This pattern has continued with a new nuanceùnot only is the DA attacking zero bail by highlighting individual cases that he thinks demonstrates its problematic nature, but he has also championed a lengthy sentence for a non-violent drug offender.

Reisig used the conviction of Jeremy Lee Deaton, 45, to attack zero bail. But in the process, he lost sight that his office sentenced the man to over 23 years in prison for a non-violent drug offense.

According to the release, “Between July 31, 2020, and June 15, 2021, Mr. Deaton was stopped six times by Woodland Police Department officers. On each occasion, Mr. Deaton was searched and found with large quantities of methamphetamine as well as other controlled substances.”

They note: “The amounts ranged from ½ an ounce to over 11 ounces of methamphetamine and as much as ¾ ounce of heroin. At the conclusion of every stop, Mr. Deaton was placed under arrest and booked into the Yolo County Jail.”

On each occasion, “Mr. Deaton was released from jail as part of the $0 bail program put in place as the result of the pandemic.”

They then claim that Deaton, upon release, “would almost immediately resume his illegal activities. Between December 31, 2020, and February 16, 2021, Mr. Deaton was arrested four times, having resumed his drug selling behavior in the exact same manner as he had prior to his arrests.”

“The numerous cases involving Mr. Deaton show the problem with the $0 bail program that was put in place. By allowing people like Mr. Deaton to be continually released from custody with no incentive to change their behavior, this one size fits all program contributed to Mr. Deaton’s ongoing criminal behavior,” according to Michael Vroman, the prosecutor assigned to Mr. Deaton’s cases.

Last week a Yolo County jury convicted him on the drug charges (which the DA is calling drug trafficking even though the quantities are not huge).

But while the DA focuses on the problem with zero bail in this case, he apparently ignores the fact that they are now sentencing this man to 23 years in prison for what amounts to a non-violent drug offense.

As we have pointed out in previous installments, the DA’s office had to consent for the county to continue zero bail—and consent they did even as they up until recently issued a monthly press release on the number of people recidivating.

The DA here is arguing the problem is a one-size-fits-all approach. I would argue that the real problem is that we have failed to provide the services, job training and support to allow people who are released from jail or prison to avoid committing other crimes.

Instead, the DA wants to attack zero bail while exacerbating mass incarceration by putting a man in prison for nearly a quarter of a century for a non-violent drug offense.

One of my problems with this DA is that in recent years, while he will focus on programs that his office has instituted—restorative justice, diversion, mental health court and others, the basic gears of mass incarceration have been left in place.

The reforms that California has undertaken in terms of sentencing reforms and other reforms—the DA has either been silent on or has steadfastly opposed.

At the same time, over the last several months, the DA has attempted to play up his reformer side, arguing that his data portal and transparency will enable them to address criminal justice reform.

The Vanguard has repeatedly questioned whether the DA’s priorities for attacking, for instance, racial inequities through racially blind charging policies are the best way to reduce huge inequities in the Yolo County system.

The DA has also continued to attack Prop. 47 which aimed at reducing things like petty theft and non-violence drug offenses from felonies to misdemeanors.

At a townhall in August, he argued, “I’m not surprised that you started to see an uptick in violent crime and property crime since that initiative was enacted.”

The DA has played up his willingness to use diversion, arguing, “Instead of sending people to prison or jail, we’re sending them to these diversion programs. And the data shows that the recidivism rate is much lower and people going to prison at least 37% lower than anybody that goes to the prison.”

Why would you support diversion and oppose reducing non-violent drug offenses—drug possession specifically—from a felony to a misdemeanor? Why would you ignore research on juvenile brain development in opposing Prop. 57?

The DA wants to focus people’s attention on the marginal reforms his office has enacted while, at the same time, he continues to oppose most of the reforms enacted by the state legislature and continues to oppose the underlying need to rethink how we handle cases such as Deaton’s case.

Is there a better way to address someone selling drugs—even moderate amounts of drugs—without throwing them in prison for a quarter of a century?

That’s the core of where justice reform needs to go and, yet, this DA continues to perpetuate that problem.