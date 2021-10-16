Reimagining Policing in Davis Is Happening

City Set To Remove Key Functions from Police Department to New Department of Social Services and Housing

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A council subcommittee of Mayor Gloria Partida and Councilmember Will Arnold are recommending the city council approve a new department of Social Services and Housing and begin recruitment of a department director as part of the nine recommendations for reimaging policing in Davis.

“The overarching recommendation for this report is the creation of a new department to focus on social services, housing and homelessness,” the subcommittee wrote. “In addition, the department would have staff to analyze data relevant to community health and safety, which includes data from the police and fire departments.”

The new organization would include the following core areas: early intervention and prevention, mental health and crisis intervention, affordable housing, homeless services, code enforcement, data analysis and administration.

The proposed new department would have seven full time positions and come at a cost of roughly $434,000 in et new recurring costs. In current budget process, the council reserved about $790,000 in funds from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

Positions would include three positions that are net new costs—Department Director, Affordable Housing Manager and Homeless Services Manager which transitions from the current Police Services Specialist. They will also add positions with no new costs: Homeless Outreach Coordinator, Data Analyst and Management Analyst.

Three commissions—Social Services, Police Accountability, and Human Relations—provided the original report and recommendations for reimagining public safety to the City Council in December 2020.

The group met over the course of several months and ultimately made nine recommendations to council.

In addition, a council subcommittee evaluated the Crisis Now model and in September, the council voted to allocate $1.17 million to partner with Yolo County on the Crisis Now effort.

A separate subcommittee met to determine whether and which city services currently assigned to the police department should be assigned to other departments.

“The key conclusions were that changes made should go beyond optics, lead to real improvement for all citizens in service provision in areas of community need, provide safety and ensure they make operational sense, and stay within legal boundaries,” the subcommittee writes.

Homeless services: “Building off public sentiment that the police department was not the best equipped to address needs of unsheltered individuals and the initial changes in June to move existing homeless services staff out of the police department, staff and the subcommittee looked at the services provided and needed under the homeless services umbrella.”

Staff notes: “Homeless Services is part of a broader continuum that includes shelter, mental health services, social services, and affordable housing.”

Affordable housing: “While the police department is not actively engaged in affordable housing issues outside of homelessness, the continuum of services for the unhoused also begs for the re-introduction of a City Affordable Housing Manager (a position formally funded until 2016) to oversee the myriad functional responsibilities and policy development for affordable housing needs in Davis.”

They add, “Currently, this function is not given full attention and is currently accomplished, and only partially so, via multiple staff spanning two departments (city manager’s office and community development with contract assistance from Yolo County Housing) resulting in inefficiencies and challenges with prioritization of limited staff resources.”

Code enforcement: “Similar to homelessness services, code enforcement can exist (and has been) in many different departments over the years.”

Staff noted: “The proposed department will provide this coordinating role, led by the department director.”

Mental Health and Crisis Intervention: “One of the original recommendations from the commission subcommittee report was to work with County partners to build an integrated ‘Crisis Now’-type model for behavioral health emergencies. In September, the City Council unanimously supported the request to join Yolo County in a Crisis Now model and dedicated $1.17 million to the effort.

“With pursuit of Crisis Now there will be a need for City leadership to assist with program implementation with Yolo County. Charging the new department with this responsibility will ensure that City resources are coordinated and maximized and that feedback loops of program analysis, and evaluation of effectiveness are integrated.”

Early Intervention and Prevention: “As with mental health and crisis intervention, there are many existing and potential community partners involved in early intervention and prevention activities for youth, seniors, and vulnerable populations. Having a central location with the City government to assist with coordination among these various community navigator providers will improve the city’s positioning for community health and safety.”

Data analysis: “A unique feature of this organizational structure is the use of a data analyst to dig into information related to community health and safety. The information that this position is anticipated to review cuts across the City’s housing, homelessness, social services, police and fire department functions, all of which will benefit from centralized data analysis to inform data-supported policy directions.”

Parking and Traffic enforcement: “After careful review, it is not recommended to move parking enforcement or traffic enforcement from the police department. Both present legal and logistical challenges to moving them from the police department. Due to legal logistics, parking enforcement does not seem to be a better fit in any other department at this time and also faces both practical and legal challenges.”