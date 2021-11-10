Breaking News
Commentary: Democrats in California Deserve to Get Spanked On Housing

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Nice video piece in the Times this week from Johnny Harris and Binyamin Appelbaum.

“It’s easy to blame the other side. And for many Democrats, it’s obvious that Republicans are thwarting progress toward a more equal society,” they write in their introduction.  “But what happens when Republicans aren’t standing in the way?”

Basically they ask: “What do Democratic do with all the power?”

California is a perfect example of this.  Harris says that California is the quintessential liberal state – and while probably true, I would argue it’s more Democratic than it is liberal or certainly not progressive, but yeah, the Democrats do own the problems here as they have now basically had an uninterrupted decade in power – they control all the levers of government.   You look at the eight biggest cities, only in Fresno and Bakersfield, are there Republican Mayors.

They identify housing policy as a key area where California falls short.

“You cannot say you are against inequality in America unless you have affordable housing built in your neighborhood,” Appelbaum states.

This is the critical point where I think we fall down not just in California as a whole, but in Davis specifically.  People who rail against income and economic inequality and then who go home in their million dollar homes and their single family neighborhoods really are cooking the goose here.

Harris whips out the California Democratic Party platform and points out that “Democrats completely agree here in this document.”  He notes, “The word housing is mentioned over 100 times.”

“The neighborhood where you are born has a huge influence on the rest of your life,” Appelbaum says.  “Children who are born where there is degraded environmental conditions, with a lack of access to high quality public services or schools or public transit are at a permanent disadvantage.”

From the Democratic platform: “Housing in America should be stable, accessible, safe, healthy, energy efficient, and, above all, affordable. No one should have to spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing, so families have ample resources left to meet their other needs and save for retirement.”

It continues: “Democrats believe the government should take aggressive steps to increase the supply of housing, especially affordable housing, and address long-standing economic and racial inequities in our housing markets. We support innovative approaches to eliminating the racial wealth gap in America. Rehabilitating housing and expansion of housing owned by land trusts will increase the amount of housing available for secure homeownership.”

They quote officials around the state who state, bluntly and plainly, “housing is a human right.”

And yet as Appelbaum points out, instead of welcoming people to California, they ought to post, “Keep out” signs “because the cost of housing is so high that for many people its simply unaffordable.  The state is simply for the most part stopped building housing.”

Housing construction he said has slowed down to the point where “it is nowhere near sufficient to keep up with California’s population.”  The result is “price has gone up up and away.”

Harris in his voice over points out that all over California, people say that they are liberal, progressive, they believe in a more equal America – “they show up at the marches.  They put up their signs about everyone being equal.  But at the same time, they’re actively fighting to keep their neighborhoods looking like this.

He said, you have a tendency to say, “That isn’t so bad…”  But then he points out, “This is the specific result of policies intentional policies that keeps these neighborhoods spread out and full of single family homes – as opposed to higher density buildings like duplexes or apartment complexes.”

This he said is the fight.

He uses Palo Alto as the example.

The Bay Area has added in recent years an amazing 676,000 jobs but only 176,000 housing units.  So Palo Alto, he said, voted to change the zoning of one section of the city – on a two acre plot of land and rezoned it to build an affordable housing  project for elderly members of the community.

In response, the liberal members of the Palo Alto community held a vote to overturn the council’s decision and turn it back to low density, single family homes.  It was Palo Alto’s Measure D and it passed 56-43.  So now instead of affordable housing for the elderly, we have large single family homes.  Each of the homes are worth $5 million each.

“I think people aren’t living their values,” Appelbaum charged.  He pointed out that if you go to these meetings, “it’s always the same song and it goes something like this, ‘I am very in favor of affordable housing, we need more of it in this community, however I have some concerns about this project.’”

We hear about harms to the neighborhoods, concerns about the project and the result, usually, “nothing ever gets built.”

“This is happening all over California,” Harris said.  “The result is that these neighborhoods are so expensive that they keep any one out who is not part of this group of super rich residents.  Many of whom bought their properties decades ago and spent their time fighting to keep the value of their real estate assets super high.”

This really could have been written Davis.  So many of the people fighting housing projects – already own their homes, bought them at very low cost back in the 80s and they have reaped huge financial windfalls as the price of housing in Davis has skyrocketed.

Moreover, many of the people fighting things like DISC in 2020, already have their jobs, their careers, or are retired.

They will vote for Biden or Obama nationally, they will talk about things like racism, they may even march in the marches, but when it comes to enacting policies that will create jobs and housing for  people to be able to share in the Davis experience, they oppose it.

As someone who is clearly on the far left, I am very critical of the left on these issues.  There really is no excuse to fall so far short of stated goals.  But in fairness, the NY Times could have done the same piece and focused on conservative states as well.  We will leave that for another time.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

21 thoughts on “Commentary: Democrats in California Deserve to Get Spanked On Housing”

  1. Ron Oertel

    What?

    Democratic representatives have been the ones pushing for housing, against the wishes of their own constituents.

    They’ve also done nothing to contain sprawl, nor have they taken any steps to discourage development in high-risk zones. In fact, they support it (e.g., via government-funded levees in those zones, etc.).

    They also continue to pursue industries which create housing challenges in the first place, and are directly supported by those interests.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “Democratic representatives have been the ones pushing for housing, against the wishes of their own constituents.”

      That’s part of the point – the people who elect the Democratic representatives, say they are for x, y, z until it comes to their neighborhood. Then suddenly it becomes – not here, not this, not now…

      1. Bill Marshall

        say they are for x, y, z until it comes to their neighborhood. Then suddenly it becomes – not here, not this, not now…

        Am assuming you’re “not like that”, David… so you would welcome the homeless, whether addicted or not, those who espouse weapons to “settle things” (think Jan 6 folk), self-righteous religious folk, (X, Y, Z), if they came to your neighborhood?

        I know my answer if the question was posed to me…  “fish, or cut bait”… posturing doesn’t ‘move the football’, when you expect others to “do what you say, not what you do”…

        Honest questions, requiring reflection…

  2. Ron Oertel

    Children who are born where there is degraded environmental conditions, with a lack of access to high quality public services or schools or public transit are at a permanent disadvantage.”

    For whatever reason(s), this does not seem to apply to many immigrants, some of whom start life in much more-challenging conditions than almost anyone in the U.S. experiences. I know people to whom this applies.

    For that matter, aren’t the founders of Google immigrants? Not sure of their background. I’ll leave out Elon Musk, for the moment.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      I don’t think most immigrants would agree with you – the first generation often live and work in horrible conditions and hope that their kids will be able to have a better life.

      1. Ron Oertel

        676,000 jobs

        176,000 housing units

        I come to a very different conclusion than you do, regarding how that should have been handled.

        I wonder if the same folks who were (initially) happy about those jobs coming to their town are (now) happy when those same industries subsequently attempt to drastically change their homes, via their own representatives?

        The tech industry’s key agents are California YIMBY, the statewide lobbying group founded and funded by tech executives, and State Sen. Scott Wiener, who, since 2015, has socked away a staggering $554,235 in campaign cash from Big Tech, including sizable contributions from Facebook, Google, and Amazon. California YIMBY and Wiener worked closely for SB 827, and they’ve teamed up again for SB 50. California YIMBY and Wiener are inextricably linked — and Big Tech is the mothership.

        https://www.housinghumanright.org/inside-game-california-yimby-scott-wiener-and-big-tech-troubling-housing-push/

        (I posted this under the wrong comment, but I have personally noticed that many immigrants seem more driven than those who grew up in the U.S.)

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          Kind of interesting dynamic – people need both jobs and homes. It works best when you can put them together, but generally speaking people will take a job and then try to find a home from which they can get to that job.

        2. Ron Oertel

          Yeah, so if an area is constrained (via some combination of geographic or other variables), perhaps it’s better to think about the impact of adding more jobs before rushing headlong into that decision. And yet, that hasn’t been the history – anywhere.

          Lest your own representatives start “representing” industries, rather than residents. As if the system itself doesn’t already encourage that in the first place.

          By the way, there’s vast areas on the western side of the San Francisco peninsula that are governed by strict zoning and public lands.  There’s still farms out there, as well. As it should be.

          Kind of a shame that nothing is left in the Silicon Valley area. You do know where “Orchard Supply” began, right? (Which is now out of business.) I wish I had seen some of that before it disappeared.

        3. David Greenwald Post author

          As the video pointed out – Palo Alto’s voter voted down an affordable housing project and $5 million homes got built instead.  SF just denied CEQA for a large affordable project.  There are always opportunities to build housing, we’ve just made those tough.

      2. Bill Marshall

        Historically true… applies to the English, Scots, Irish, Germans as well… the “privileged whites” by some folk’s definitions… mainly in 17th, 18th, 19th centuries… was true in my family tree…

        There were no ‘remedies’ then…

    2. Richard_McCann

      Your using anecdotes not data. Yes, there are exceptions that rise above their situations, but the fact is that most immigrant children end up in below average economic conditions because where their parents live has all of these shortfalls. The two possible exceptions which is probably the one that is salient in your mind are Chinese, often from other East Asian nations, and high caste Indians (there was a recent article in the Atlantic on this latter group.) The Chinese are often from merchant families and had community support back there.

      The real issue is for two groups that were enslaved by Europeans in this hemisphere, Blacks and Indigenous people, and now have both a lack of cultural support for efforts to rise above because they have centuries of experience of being slapped down, and explicit and implicit societal efforts to suppress them. To try to claim that somehow children should be totally in control of their attitudes about succeeding is simply ignorant about how larger societal and cultural forces shape those attitudes and associated aspirations.

      You also are ignorant of the importance of industrial agglomeration in creating and maintaining jobs. This economic dynamic created the merchant centers on the East Coast, the steel industry in Pittsburgh, the auto industry in Detroit, and Silicon Valley. Businesses thrive where they are located near like businesses. A business can’t just set up a high tech firm in South Dakota simply because housing is cheap there. So if we want to maintain economic vitality we need to create housing in the places where thriving businesses agglomerate.

      2. Ron Glick

        Perhaps, but it gets to the point that as a defender of the limit line you are part of the problem. But like so many who you call out in this article you refuse to take responsibility for your part in the problem.

        On the other hand the Democrats in Sacramento have appropriated $22 billion to try to alleviate some of the housing problems in this state. So they have tried, at least at the state level to address the problem. Its going to take some time to spend that money but we will see in the next few years if the Dems live up to their rhetoric.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          “On the other hand the Democrats in Sacramento have appropriated $22 billion to try to alleviate some of the housing problems in this state. ”

          You may notice that neither the article nor the video by the NYT calls out the Democrats in Sacramento nor their policies.

        2. Ron Glick

          “the Democrats do own the problems here as they have now basically had an uninterrupted decade in power – they control all the levers of government.”

          In power where for a decade? At the capitol in Sacramento. If you were talking about the cities the Dems have controlled those for 50 years so anyone with the power of inference would understand that you and the NYT story are talking about are state government in that statement.

  4. Keith Y Echols

     I would argue it’s more Democratic than it is liberal or certainly not progressive,

    Lol…so assuming there’s a conservative to progressive spectrum; which state is more liberal and progressive than CA?

    There seems to be some underlying assumption that cities and communities can just massively create new housing with a magic wand.  No body wants new housing near them.  More people means more use of local resources…..and the most direct way of new homes effecting current residents is traffic and parking.  Why should people have to sacrifice some of their quality of life for newcomers?

     Many of whom bought their properties decades ago and spent their time fighting to keep the value of their real estate assets super high.”

    DISC and the Mace curve is a perfect example.  What was one of the primary issues that killed DISC with the voters?  Traffic.  Put more people on Mace and there will be more traffic.

    Homebuilders aren’t going to massively build new homes to meeting the housing crisis.  And more to the point, there generally isn’t the infrastructure in place to build a massive amount of new homes anyway.  To get many voters happy with DISC and Mace you’d have to undergo a massive building project; expand the on off ramp and roads on Mace or create an entirely new road system and entrance/exit to the freeway.

    Anytime you expect people to act against their own self interests (and in most cases short term self interest) you’re going to be disappointed.  Being left or right (good lord…does everything have to be cloaked in a political tint these days) it doesn’t matter; both sides don’t want to sacrifice what they have for other people.  Perhaps continuing to push policies that go against people’s self interests and expecting them to magically be accepted isn’t the answer.  You have to provide solutions that make it personally worth what the people (with homes and jobs etc..) are giving up.  That’s going to probably come in the form of a mix of infill and peripheral development.  In the short term peripheral development gets approved (in most cities other than Davis) in order to better fund infill redevelopment, affordable housing and infrastructure growth.  Hopefully a balance of peripheral growth and infill redevelopment can be struck so that growth and affordability is meanable while not become sprawl like Arizona, Nevada or Texas.   Of course finding that balance is easier said than done.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      Few quick responses…

      “Lol…so assuming there’s a conservative to progressive spectrum; which state is more liberal and progressive than CA?”

      My point is that California for the most part is not progressive. I would have to look more closely to see if it’s most liberal, it might be – it might not be.

      “Anytime you expect people to act against their own self interests”

      That’s probably true. On the other hand, holding people to their stated values.

    2. Richard_McCann

      First, David published an article recently on how the state needs to step in because local interests generally weigh against providing the housing needed.

      Second, I think a big part of this solution is to change the property tax split between the state and localities. Rescinding redevelopment agencies tipped this balance against local housing without backfilling the lost revenues. Reinstating the funding formula without the condemnation powers could solve this problem. The popularity and widespread abuse of condemnation powers that led to its downfall illustrates how successful this could be.

  5. Keith Y Echols

    My point is that California for the most part is not progressive. I would have to look more closely to see if it’s most liberal, it might be – it might not be.

    My point is that if California is about as progressive as a state can get (when compared to the spectrum of all the other states); is expecting more progressiveness kind of silly?

    On the other hand, holding people to their stated values.

    Will get you frustrated an nowhere quickly.  Most people vote and think with their pocket book.

    The key or trick is for leaders (political, social and business) to come of with solutions that align the two (values vs. pocketbook) and/or compromise them (hey…traffic will suck in your area for a time but you’ll get better parks and rec services, better mass transit…or community day care or…).  Ultimately it all comes down to a sales job.

