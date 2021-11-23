Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: HCD Strong Letter Warning SF That They May Have Violated State Housing Law

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Housing, Opinion, State of California
(26) Comments
283 Views
Share:
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

San Francisco, CA – It is hard to know across jurisdictions what this all means, but HCD (Housing and Community Development) sent the San Francisco Board of Supervisors a strongly worded letter warning that they may be violating state law with an overly extensive housing permit process.

“HCD is concerned specifically that the Stevenson Project and O’Farrell Project that have been effectively denied without written findings as well as larger trends in the City/ County’s review of housing,” Shannan West, Housing Accountability Unit Chief writes.

They add, “HCD has both the authority and duty to review any action or failure to act by a city, county or city and county that it determines is inconsistent with an adopted housing elect or Government Code section 65583.”

The letter seeks information on two projects, one at Stevenson Street and one at O’Farrell Street in San Francisco where there was “effective denial of these housing projects” and in particular HCD is concerned “that the City/County’s actions are indicative of review processes that may be constraining the provision of housing in San Francisco.”

They write, “It is well known that California is experiencing a housing crisis and the provision of housing remains of the utmost priority.”

What is not clear from the letter is what recourse HCD has and whether this is a signal to all communities that HCD and the state are prepared to enforce housing laws much more stringently than they have previously.

In the letter, the HCD notes that the two projects cited in the letter “have sought different types of approval,” but they have a shared circumstance “of having prior Planning Commission approvals of significant housing projects being overturned by the BOS – without any documented findings.

“HCD is concerned that this represents a larger trend in the City/ County,” they write.  “California’s housing production does not meet housing need.  In the past ten years, housing production has average fewer than 80,000 new homes each year, far fewer than the 180,000 new homes needed.”

They continue, “The legislature has declared that housing availability is a priority of the highest order and that local and state governments have a responsibility to facilitate the development of housing for all economic segments of the community.”

They add, “As a result, the cost of housing has skyrocketed and San Francisco stands among the top two most expensive housing markets in the United States.”

HCD is asking the City and County to provide “written findings to HCD and each project applicant within 30 days, explaining the reasoning for and the evidence behind these decisions.”

They note that while the reasons were discussed in public hearings, “it is unclear what actions these project applicants are required to take to advance these projects.”

In the meantime, they point out, 811 potential housing units are in limbo.

As we have noted in recent columns, the state has taken a number of steps to strengthen their authority and attempt to facilitate new housing.

In the letter they express concern “about the significant delays in the approval of housing generally and in the City/County in particular.”

The HCD points out that the Housing Crisis Act of 2019 “imposed a strict five-hearing rule for housing projects”—hearings, under the law, include formal hearings, workshops, meetings and continuances.

The letter expresses concern that with six or seven meetings, “the City/ County may have violated the ‘5 Hearing Rule’ in the Housing Crisis Act of 2019.”

In addition, “HCD has significant concerns about the City’s compliance with the Housing Accountability Act (HAA).”  Under that law, “a local government cannot disapprove or reduce the density of a housing development project that complies with applicable, objective general plan, zoning, and subdivision standards and criteria, including design review standards.”

What seems clear is that San Francisco appears to be in violation of state law on both projects, having denied them.

What is not clear is what HCD can actually do about this.  This is very much worth watching because it is one thing to pass stronger state laws, but if the state has no ability to enforce the laws, the law are toothless if not ultimately useless.

The other key question is going to be—how will this affect other communities in the state.  After all, San Francisco is the second largest city in Northern California.  It is perhaps the highest profile city overall in the region.  It is also, as noted, the second worst housing market in the country.  It makes sense that HCD would crack down on San Francisco.

The question is then—what about the rest of the state and region?  Is this just the start?  And from the standpoint of a place like Davis, whose voters turned down a project that had 850 housing units, what will this mean?

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

26 thoughts on “Commentary: HCD Strong Letter Warning SF That They May Have Violated State Housing Law”

  1. Don Shor

    This is exactly what these new housing laws are about: clearing away unreasonable obstructions that local governments put up to block new housing construction. This will prove to be an important test case if HCD sticks to their guns on it.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        While education and technical assistance is always the first step in HCD’s accountability efforts, the Housing Accountability Unit holds jurisdictions accountable for their housing element commitments and these other state laws. Violations of these state laws may lead to consequences including revocation of housing element certification and/or referral to the California Office of the Attorney General.

        By my reading it says: We’re the law.  We’ll tattle to the Attorney General that you (violators) aren’t following our law so the Attorney General will make you follow our law.

        1. Richard_McCann

          Keith E

          Why do you use the pejorative word “tattle”? HCD working with the AG to enforce state laws is how it works. Here’s the definition of tattle: to utter or disclose in gossip or chatter. Tattling is about either revealing secrets or reporting a peer who did not expect exposure to an authority. None of HCD’s actions fit this description–the agency is doing the task that it was assigned by the Legislature.

    2. Alan Miller

      This is exactly what these new housing laws are about:

      And also exactly what is going to cause a huge backlash by voters that will get a proposition on the ballot to limit state dictatorial overreach on local government planning.

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        Be an interesting battle if that happens.  People will vote to make housing more expensive and exacerbate the housing crisis.  I don’t think enough people have actually been impacted yet by this to get such a measure on the ballot.

  2. Keith Y Echols

    What is not clear is what HCD can actually do about this.  This is very much worth watching because it is one thing to pass stronger state laws, but if the state has no ability to enforce the laws, the law are toothless if not ultimately useless.

  3. Ron Oertel

    The question is then—what about the rest of the state and region?  Is this just the start?  And from the standpoint of a place like Davis, whose voters turned down a project that had 850 housing units, what will this mean?

    This obviously refers to the earlier DISC proposal.

    Given that the city has already submitted a housing element, it has no meaning this time.

    Had the proposal been approved, it would very likely mean that RHNA numbers would be higher in future rounds, given that the development claimed to produce a greater demand for housing than would be accommodated by its own on-site housing. This is also disclosed in the EIR itself (as pointed out at least a dozen times on here), and is also true of a smaller proposal.

    It becomes tiring to continue having to correct purposefully-misleading claims by the Vanguard, on a daily basis.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “It becomes tiring to continue having to correct purposefully-misleading claims by the Vanguard, on a daily basis.”

      I find this comment ironic.

      1. Ron Oertel

        I’m not the one who repeatedly makes misleading claims regarding DISC (and its relationship to RHNA requirements).

        In fact, I don’t believe I’ve made any misleading claims on here at all.

  4. Bill Marshall

    Just a theory… since SF is BOTH a City and County, the State could ‘punish’ via the “purse” of revenues going to either/both normally… might be in the terms of ‘delay’ or ‘deferral’…

    This could get interesting… by focusing on SF, gives a test for what HCD can do, directly or indirectly, to both cities AND counties… just a theory…

  5. Keith Olson

    Down the road, maybe a few decades or so, people in Davis likely will be looking around asking  whatever happened to their nice, quaint community and wondering what it was that caused this?  Some might call it progress, some might call it social equity and some might call it a huge mess of mass sprawl.

      1. Richard_McCann

        Bill M

        Bingo! More mythologizing about the past from reactionaries. Long time residents who have lived here since the early days of UCD lament the loss of their small town too. If we’re smart about how we manage our growth we can maintain the core character of our city. Other college towns such as Eugene, Ann Arbor and Bellingham (all that I have visited recently and have a multi decade relationship with) have maintained their attractive characters despite growing 47% to 72% since 1990.

        When Keith has a viable proposal to address the inequities created by our historic housing policies (we know that “supply side” and “trickle down” were miserable counter productive failures), then we can start listening to him.

        1. Bill Marshall

          You can add ‘University Park’ (State College) [PA] to that list… Dad was born/raised there, and I spent portions of many summers there until 1964… went back in 2001 for about a week… it was bigger, but felt the same… the population of State College, and Davis have roughly paralleled since the early 50’s, and same for Penn State University and UCD… my grandparents’ house was razed in the late ’60’s to make way for an apartment complex… it was on the State College equivalent of Russell Boulevard… College Avenue… it is a state hwy route just like Russell was the old US 40…

          It is still a cool community… folk are friendly… all the folk who knew my family have moved to a ‘permanent’ location (local cemeteries), but walking around the university and the downtown, other neighborhoods, it still ‘felt’ like it did in the 50’s, 60’s… it has a sense of ‘community’…

          State College, PA – Official Website | Official Website (statecollegepa.us)

    2. David Greenwald Post author

      Tricky issue.

      For one thing you have a 40,000 student university here, so how this was going to remain as it was. Just look at the change from 1970 to 1995 and 1995 to now.

      Also the home costs are so high now, you’ve basically changed that quaint community anyway.

      Change happens whether you want it or not.

      1. Bill Marshall

        See Richard McC’s comment earlier, and my response… size is not equal to “community”… some folk ‘conflate’ the two… many feel ‘growth’ is antithetical to ‘community’… in my experience, doesn’t have to be, and very often, there is no adverse correlation…

        Just because someone adds members to its family, it’s still family… community… dysfunctional at times, but still, family (actually like the Spanish word ‘familia’… goes beyond blood lines… mais je parle francais et anglais seulement).

        The difference between ‘size’/population, community, ‘familia’ is not linear… more a matter of attitude…

        1. Bill Marshall

          That’s why I do not fear growth… I do not desire it for its own sake, but can accept it, and support that it be ‘inclusional’ growth…

          To tweak David and some others, “some of my best friends and neighbors, are white, Black, Asian, Hispanic, etc.”  We live together, work together, rejoice together, grieve together… community… familia…

          A matter of attitude.

        2. Keith Olson

           We live together, work together, rejoice together, grieve together… 

          And you get to wait in traffic on the Mace Mess together…

          Sorry that you can’t respond Bill, you’ve already reached the 5 comment limit…

  6. Richard_McCann

    Keith E

    Why do you use the pejorative word “tattle”? HCD working with the AG to enforce state laws is how it works. Here’s the definition of tattle: to utter or disclose in gossip or chatter. Tattling is about either revealing secrets or reporting a peer who did not expect exposure to an authority. None of HCD’s actions fit this description–the agency is doing the task that it was assigned by the Legislature.

    1. Keith Y Echols

      Why do you use the pejorative word “tattle”?

      Because I found it amusing.  I post here solely for my own amusement.

      You amuse me.  Your attempt at trying to define and critique one line that I tried to write for amusement in an otherwise informative post says a lot about you.  What do the kids call it?  “triggered”?

      What’s most amusing is that your use of “pejorative” to describe my use of “tattle”.  Again that says more about you.  Why you interpret my use of “tattle” as a pejorative in relation to this subject is really amusing.

      What’s even more amusing is that your attempt to explain my use of “pejorative” as incorrect.  According to the Oxford Dictionary, “Tattle” when used as a verb means: “report another’s wrongdoing.”

      Does the Attorney General have any idea about San Francisco’s Housing Element issues?  No.  They won’t act unless the HCD tells them to act.

      None of HCD’s actions fit this description–the agency is doing the task that it was assigned by the Legislature.

      Thanks Captain Obvious!

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        “Does the Attorney General have any idea about San Francisco’s Housing Element issues? No. ”

        He did used to work for the SF City Attorney’s office.

        1. Keith Y Echols

          He did used to work for the SF City Attorney’s office.

          You think Housing Element enforcement is enough high priority for the Attorney General that he’d be aware of a couple infractions from those two projects?

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Also, the AG himself would not handle it, he would assign a Deputy to it. The AG’s office has already had a housing press conference, so housing is on his radar.

  7. Moderator

    I have pulled a bunch of comments and will continue to do so as needed.

    The conversations on the Vanguard need to be civil and productive.

    Stay on topic and stop attacking others.

    We will simply close comments on this thread and others if this situation doesn’t improve. 

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for