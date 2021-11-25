Judge Grants Release, with Conditions, to Man Accused of Terroristic Threats

By Noe Herrera

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca heard an arraignment and a victim statement early this week at Santa Barbara County Superior Court for a man accused of assaulting his spouse and making terroristic threats.

That man was released from custody and a restraining order was issued.

Angel Estuardo Deleon attended court through Zoom while in custody. He was charged with a serious threat to a commit crime with the intent to terrorize, and inflicting bodily injury on his spouse. Deleon pleaded not guilty to both felony charges.

The victim reported to the courtroom as well, to make a victim statement to Judge Montes De Oca.

Defense Attorney Joshua Webb brought up a recommendation by the probation office that “he be released to supervised” and that “he is to not have any contact with [the victim].”

Deputy District Attorney Justin Greene requested Deleon be released with “GPS tracking prior to release.”

According to Webb, Deleon is currently living with his cousin and he was moved out from the victim’s shared residence during the day of the incident.

Webb added, “It is our position that [the accusations are] borderline misdemeanor conduct. I don’t know if GPS is necessary.” However, he said, “We have no objection to any kind of restraining order.”

The victim then presented herself to the stand and stated, “All that I want is for him to be as far away from me and for him to help me with the two girls that I have.” When Judge Montes de Oca asked what she meant by “help her,” the victim clarified, “I am referring to child support.”

The victim did not have any objection to Deleon seeing his children with the requirement that he meet them through “a third person,” Deleon’s cousin.

When Judge Montes de Oca asked if she had anything else to say, she restated, “I wish for a restraining order.”

Judge Montes de Oca concluded, “Mr. Deleon, I am going to release you but subject to certain conditions. The conditions will include obeying the restraining order that I am going to issue right now. The conditions will also include that at the very least you participate in Alcoholics Anonymous at least twice a week, or other counseling.”

He added, “You are not to harass, strike, threaten, assault, follow, stalk, or damage the personal or real property of [the victim]. You must not own or possess a firearm or ammunition.”

Deleon is not allowed to contact the victim by any means including “personal, telephonic, or electronic contact.”

Judge Montes de Oca did not mention Greene’s request for GPS tracking in his decision.

The next court date for Deleon’s preliminary hearing is on Dec. 17.