Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

LAPD Officer Charged with Felonies for Allegedly Filing False Report in Hollywood DUI Arrest

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
56 Views
Share:

By Jake Wylie

LOS ANGELES, CA – A police officer charged with lying about a motorist driving under the influence two years ago was arraigned Tuesday on multiple felony counts, announced Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in a press release.

Officer Alejandro Castillo, 49, stopped a man driving in Hollywood on Oct. 18, 2019 for allegedly making an unsafe left turn. According to court records, the alleged unsafe turn “nearly caus[ed] an accident.”

After Castillo gave the man a sobriety test, he arrested the man for suspicion of driving under the influence. However, the investigation did not lead to a DUI charge against the motorist.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division began investigating the case after the city’s Attorney’s Office reviewed Castillo’s body-camera footage from October, 2019.

The case was filed for warrant on July 20 this year, and Castillo has been charged with one felony count of filing a false report and one felony count of perjury.

“We depend on law enforcement officers to tell the truth,” stated District Attorney Gascón, “especially when failure to do so jeopardizes another person’s liberty.”

Castillo has worked for the Los Angeles Police Department for 13 years, and was working in the LAPD’s West Traffic Division when he filed the alleged false report.

After being arrested, Castillo was relieved of his police authority and held in the Metropolitan Detention Center. He has since been released on his own recognizance.

Shortly after Castillo was arrested, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters that “[t]he allegations of an officer falsifying a police report are extremely troubling, and there must be accountability.”

The case is still under investigation by the LAPD’s Internal Affairs Division.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Jake is a senior majoring in English and psychology at UC Berkeley. He is a born-and-raised San Diegan.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for