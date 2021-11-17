Police Statistics Show SF District Attorney Boudin’s Office Has Less Violent Crime than Former SF DA, Now VEEP Kamala Harris

By Darling Gonzalez

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is being “forced into recall election” on June 7, 2022, but this raises the question of how effective past DAs were at reducing crime rates, according to a news report.

On NBC Investigative Unit, Bigad Shaban noted Boudin and his supporters said that the recall is a “Republican backed, Republican funded, recall effort [similar to] the Gov. Newsom recall effort.”

The Investigative Unit reported that Boudin stated, “This has nothing to do with the facts or the real challenges our communities are facing…this has everything to do with disrespecting the will of the people.”

In response to the NBC Investigative Unit’s article, “SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin Officially Forced Into Recall Election Next June,” journalist and blogger, Matthew Yglesias tweeted, “She would never do it, but easy opportunity here for Kamala Harris to say the SF DA’s office was better when she was running it and become more popular.”

However, this tweet was quickly followed by a quote tweet hours later by criminal defense attorney David Menschel.

“Every single year that Kamala Harris was DA, violent crime in San Francisco was higher than it is now. And it was more punitive than it is now,” Menschel tweeted.

Supported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Crime Data Explorer, Harris’ term as DA in San Francisco between 2004 and 2010 shows a substantial increase of violent crime as reported by the San Francisco Police Dept.

The FBI Crime Data Explorer demonstrated an increase of crimes reported to the San Francisco Police Dept. from 5,757 in 2004 and up to 6,744 in 2008, two years before the end of Harris’ term as San Francisco DA.

On the other hand, during the start of his term in 2020, DA Boudin demonstrated a decline in crime with a low of 4,796 crimes reported to the SF Police Dept.

These reported crimes exhibit a decrease of 961 from when former DA Harris started her term and a total decrease of 1,948 reported crimes in 2008 compared to DA Boudin’s term in 2020.

Yet, DA Boudin and former DA Harris have incorporated similar tactics in their approach to crime in San Francisco, according to national reporting.

In The New Yorker’s article, “The Trial of Chesa Boudin,” Benjamin Wallace-Wells reported, “At times, Boudin has retreated to a less transformative approach, one that his predecessor Kamala Harris used when she spoke about being “smart on crime,” not tough on crime—that is, selective enforcement.”

NBC Investigative Unit mentioned that although there was a sizable amount of signatures for DA Boudin’s recall, some supporters have confidence in San Francisco voters’ rejection of the recall.

Julie Edwards, spokesperson for the group “Friends of Chesa Boudin Opposing the Recall,” stated, “We are confident San Francisco voters will reject this Republican-funded and endorsed effort…this recall effort is an attempt to reverse the reforms DA Boudin has enacted to keep us safe and make the criminal justice system fairer,” NBC Investigative Unit reported.

Boudin has told supporters that he has followed the promises of his campaign and has vowed to continue to fight the recall effort.