Vanguard #GivingTuesday Event – The Impact and Cost of Mass Incarceration

The Davis Vanguard will be hosting its bi-annual Tuesday Webinar, titled “The Impact and Cost of Mass Incarceration,” this November 30th, 2021 at 6pm PST.

The panel will aim to inform and update attendees on the issues with mass incarceration, and explain how race plays a strong factor in mass incarceration.

Moderated by the Davis Vanguard’s founder David Greenwald, Tuesday’s panelists will discuss the impact of mass incarceration, possible solutions to racial criminalization, addressing the harms suffered by separated families impacted by the criminal justice system, and provide resources for the formerly incarcerated population with recidivism rates and guided re-entry.

Panelists include:

Jo Sorrentino, the Executive Director of the San Francisco non-profit New Leaf Tree Professionals (NLTP). With their career training program, NLTP empowers formerly incarcerated and system-impacted young adults, particularly women and non-binary people, through paid internships in environmental conservation and land management.

“Mass incarceration has a very real cost to families and communities as well as being an inhumane way to serve justice to individuals. Families lose livelihoods, communities lose leaders and friends. Our goal is to create opportunities for people impacted by incarceration to break the cycle of poverty which has been inflicted on them by over policing and the criminal legal system.”

Esteban Nuñez, the Policy Director of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC). The ARC is committed to reducing crime and incarceration by providing services for those impacted by our criminal justice system to rebuild their lives, and to building healthier communities by returning motivated, mentally prepared individuals from incarceration to crime-afflicted neighborhoods to serve as ambassadors for chance.

Michael Saavedra, of the Los Angeles Youth Justice Coalition (YJC). The YJC is focused on building a diverse people’s movement of youth, family, and formerly and currently incarcerated people to challenge America’s addiction to incarceration and the race, gender, and class discrimination in Los Angeles County’s, California’s, and the country’s juvenile and criminal injustice systems.

Aaron Brieno, the Co-Director of the McGeorge School of Law Legislative & Public Policy Clinic. The clinic provides students with practical skills and experience in research, drafting, and pursuing adoption of California state legislative and regulatory changes. Students develop ideas for bills and changes, work with advocacy groups seeking to implement changes, and build public awareness and support for the solutions they propose.

“Significant racial disparities have been well documented throughout California’s criminal justice system, from routine police stops to long-term imprisonment. Mass incarceration is an epidemic destroying Black and Brown communities throughout California as well as the nation and significant societal efforts need to be adopted to reform our criminal justice system.”

The webinar will be online-only, and general admission is $25. You can purchase tickets at: https://davisvanguard. networkforgood.com/events/ 36827-giving-tuesday-webinar- the-impact-and-cost-of-mass- incarceration?utm_campaign= dms_email_blast_1518131

