Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: The Demand Issue Will Likely Raise Its Head Again for DISC, Here’s Some Recent Analysis

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Economic Development, Opinion
(12) Comments
185 Views
Share:
Thana Prasongsin/Getty Images

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Those who argue that DiSC 2022 will be decided by assessments on traffic are probably correct, but if previous debates and proposals are any guide, there will be an argument that demand does not justify the entitlement of now 100 acres for a high tech research park.

On the other hand, recent discussions with those in the wet lab space show that there is a shortage of such facilities in the Central Valley and that when space becomes immediately available, it fills up.  The success of Inventopia also demonstrates the demand for start up level incubator space.

A week ago a Business Journal article found that “Tenant demand outpaces life-sciences construction as sector heads into another robust year.”

CBRE Group Inc. found recently that “life-sciences companies were collectively seeking nearly 23.8 million square feet of new lab space across 12 U.S. markets with a life-sciences hub in the third quarter of this year.”

“Tenant demand for life-sciences space is outpacing supply in 2021, a trend that’ll continue next year as the sector sees billions pumped into it,” the article noted.  “Nationally, lab space vacancy is at 4.9%, although several markets are far below that. Boston-Cambridge, Massachusetts’ lab market, for example, has 1.1% vacancy.”

“Life-sciences labs quickly are becoming a highly sought-after property type for both tenants and investors,” said Ian Anderson, CBRE’s Americas head of office research, in a statement. “This intense demand for lab space is the natural result of a global push for new medicines begetting strong funding and hiring in the life-sciences sector.”

We learned this locally last year when Yocha Dehe Lab funded by the non-profit AgStart moved into Woodland.

Leanna Sweha, the program director of AgStart this year told the Vanguard that the wet lab space quickly filled in Woodland – it is both costly and difficult to come by.

She told the Vanguard last year, “We just talked to somebody who’s interested in the lab at AgStart and he said before he learned about the lab at AgStart, he was concluding that there’s no lab space left in the state.”

Last year when the Davis City Council approved the University Research Park’s mixed use project, Mark Friedman of Fulcrum, told the council, “there’s good demand in Davis for research tenancies…  We’re 98 percent leased.”

He later added, “It’s actually interesting, at the moment I’m more concerned about the apartments than the lab and the research space.”

He noted that, the kind of tenants they have, “it’s very essential for people to come in and make sure their experiments are working.  That’s not something that you can do from home.”

The Business Journal noted, “The life-sciences sector is notably different from the four primary commercial real estate sectors — office, industrial, retail and multifamily — because it’s particularly reliant on having an established ecosystem and labor pool in a market for it to be successful. Apartments, for example, are in demand in most areas of the U.S., but life-sciences investment is concentrated in only about a dozen key markets nationally.”

The top three clusters for life sciences remain Boston, San Francisco and San Diego.

The article citing Chad Phillips, global head of office and life sciences at Nuveen Real Estate, warning “there will continue to be strong tailwinds for life sciences in the coming year, with most of the 10 markets Nuveen invests in seeing sub-3% vacancy right now.”

“It has gotten more crowded,” Phillips said. “We’re certainly cognizant of the supply but the fundamentals are so strong that we see great opportunity.”

One of the biggest challenges will be “how quickly tenants need to occupy space.”  He said, “That puts additional pressure on delivering space quickly. Unlike big office users, which frequently look for space years out from a planned move, life-sciences groups frequently need to find space within six to nine months of a search beginning.”

That means the space must be available immediately.

A few key points here from the perspective of Davis.

First given the proximity to the Bay Area, the access to researchers at UC Davis and high quality labor coming out of the university, Davis is positioned well to take advantage of this situation.

With costs of space, rent, and lack of space in the Bay Area, Davis is in a perfect position to take advantage of this.  The article notes “markets with key ecosystem components in place — such as number of life-sciences Ph.D.s and life-sciences professionals, and access to venture capital dollars — will capture the most meaningful activity.”  That could be the Davis-Sacramento region if there is available space to utilize.

But third, without the ready available space, it will not work.  Davis is not poised to move in six to nine months.  Even the Nugget headquarters move which was fast by Davis standards would not work for the life sciences market.

Fourth, this area is largely immune to the pandemic changes.  As Mark Friedman pointed out, you aren’t going to be running experiments out of your home.  The need for life sciences space, which has only grown with the push for new medicines and vaccines, is not one that will go to a remote economy.

Davis has an opportunity to take advantage of this moment, but only if the community is willing to grant the opportunity.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

12 thoughts on “Commentary: The Demand Issue Will Likely Raise Its Head Again for DISC, Here’s Some Recent Analysis”

  1. Keith Olson

    Davis has an opportunity to take advantage of this moment, but only if the community is willing to grant the opportunity add even more traffic to the Mace Mess.

     

    1. wesleysagewalker

      Keith,

      Are there any benefits from development at DiSC that would or could balance out your traffic concerns, or is traffic the most important issue in your mind and there are no benefits that outweigh traffic?

  2. Ron Oertel

    And yet- this place hasn’t even broken ground, several years after failing in Davis:

    http://woodlandresearchpark.org/

    Woodland Research Park is a planned technology hub designed to serve an array of research and technology companies interested in locating and growing near the University of California, Davis, the top agricultural research university in the world.

    Designed as a thriving 350-acre work/live campus minutes from the UC Davis campus, Woodland Research Park is situated in the center of one of the world’s top seed and food innovation hubs. Offering over 2 million square feet of research park office and lab space, 1,600 single and multi-family homes, parks and open space, Woodland Research Park will foster collaboration and build capacity for innovative tenants and partners seeking to be part of one of the nation’s leading agriculture and food research and technology centers.

    https://www.cityofwoodland.org/583/Woodland-Research-Technology-Park

    Tell you what – take away the housing at EITHER of these proposals and watch how fast they fold.

    I believe the site in Woodland was zoned for a business park some 20 years or so ago.

    1. wesleysagewalker

      Ron, one thing I have never understood from some of the people on your side is that it seems that you like to present arguments and criticisms for two diametrically opposed scenarios. The first scenario, which you mention quite frequently, is that zoning more land for an innovation center will “fail,” presumably in the sense that it will not be built out–this seems to be the gist of your criticism regarding the development up in Woodland. In this scenario, however, if there is no buildout, then there will be no impacts–and, of course, whatever percent that is built out will correspond roughly to the percentage of impacts (50% buildout generating roughly 50% impacts).

      Thus, if an innovation center “fails,” then there will be little to no impacts. So, what precisely is your concern? If you are convinced that it will fail, as it seems clear from your many posts claiming this over the years, then why would you care if nothing gets built? Wouldn’t that be your ideal scenario given that you say you oppose any rezoning of farmland?

      This is also something I have never understood regarding Matt William’s point of view here. He says he thinks there is no demand. If he is correct, then nothing would change and I don’t see what harms he sees in the scenario where there is no demand. The losers in the “no demand” scenario would be the developers.

      On the other hand, however, you and your side also like to raise concerns about the impacts you believe development will create. But you can’t have it both ways! If there is no demand, then there are no impacts. And if you are concerned about impacts, then that means you believe that there is demand. Do you see the logical disconnect here?

      1. Ron Oertel

        The housing will “cause” it to be built, or sold to some other developer.

        And of course, no bicycle/pedestrian underpass, until the “other half” is approved.  Which no doubt would be entirely a housing proposal. If I’m not mistaken, the “landing” for that is already on the other “half”.

        Take away the housing, and let’s see if they even propose it.  Again, that was the original plan.

        Also see Nishi (where the commercial component was dropped), the Davis Innovation Center (now in Woodland, adding 1,600 homes in the process), The Cannery (now a housing project) . . .

        And that doesn’t even touch on the ongoing conversion of existing commercial sites, for housing.

        The same is true in Woodland.  Take away the housing, and it will never be built.

  3. Alan Miller

    One argument is that small subsidized operations show market demand, and another argument is that when life-science needs something they need it now.  But subsidy doesn’t show market and that ‘now’ isn’t now it’s the now of when a future unknown and maybe a not wants something now.  I don’t find either argument logical.  Mr. Spock.

    2. Richard_McCann

      Alan M

      What makes you think this demand is all coming from small subsidized operations? There’s lots of life sciences lab space locally that does not appear to be any more subsidized than other businesses, e.g., Bayer/Monsanto, HM Clause, Marrone, etc.

  4. Craig Ross

    The article could have mentioned Agenus and the 120 acres they purchased in Vacaville last summer.  Better comp than Woodland, which is not aiming at the same market.

    Alan talks subsidies, but ignores the role of VC and angel investors in early stage development.

  5. Craig Ross

    By the way, the operations at Aggie Square are not subsidized, the physical infrastructure (1 million sf) is being constructed by UC Davis and the City of Sacramento.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Yes, David – if you get a free building and site (funded by taxpayers), that’s pretty much the definition of a subsidy.

      Do you want them to subsidize the actual operations, as well?  Perhaps also give them a tax-free status (like the Vanguard)?  (Actually, I’m now wondering if they’d get that, as well.)

      I’d suggest a few “paint nights” to help fund actual operations.

      In the case of DiSC and the Woodland site, the housing is what is subsidizing the hoped-for commercial activities.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for