Join Us TONIGHT for Our Paint Night!

You are invited to the Vanguard’s first Paint Night!

Come enjoy a night of painting led by Clara Keeve and Jasmine Greenwald! Tickets are now $25 per person, or $40 for couples. Painting supplies, drinks, snacks and desserts will be provided. Social Justice Students from American River College will be there to show off their artwork!

The person with the best painting (by vote) wins a few bottles of wine!

The event is limited to 50 people so be sure to get your tickets while you can by clicking here or on the RSVP button on the right!

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

The Press at Midtown Quarter Apartments
1714 21st St
Sacramento, CA 95811

