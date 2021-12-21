Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Land Acknowledgement In The State Capital for Indigenous People – a Step Towards Widespread Change

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Civil Rights, Davis Vanguard at UC Davis, Sacramento Region
(1) Comment
33 Views
Share:

By Emily Andrews 

 

SACRAMENTO – With hopes of being an example to other cities in California, the Sacramento City Council has unanimously passed a resolution to read a land acknowledgement prior to the pledge of allegiance at every Council meeting. 

 

The land acknowledgement came to fruition when Sacramento’s Racial Equity Ad Hoc Committee passed an item for the statement to be read at the beginning of every committee meeting. After months of attempting to pass the statement to the City Council, the implementation was unanimously agreed upon last Tuesday.

 

Sacramento’s only federally recognized tribe, the Wilton Rancheria, held a land blessing ceremony that Tuesday afternoon and celebrated the momentous step towards “atonement,” as stated by chairman Jesus Tarango Jr. in an interview with the Sacramento Bee.

 

The city-wide acknowledgement of Indigenous people and the ancestral lands that Sacramento was built upon is a reminder that Native Americans still live here,and an honoring of their ancestors. Tarango explains, “This is a way to show them that we were here, we’re still here, and we plan on being here.” It is a testament to the hardships they have endured and continue to endure.

 

“Unless we learn the lessons of our history and reckon with our own past, we can’t possibly be successful in attaining or even moving closer to attaining a greater racial equity, it’s about learning the lessons and then changing,” Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg stated at the Council meeting. 

 

Last year, California was the first state in the nation to have considered a bill to enforce a formal statement of the hardships of Indigenous peoples in public schools, parks, libraries, and museums on a state-wide level, but the bill died in a Senate Committee.

 

As one of the first states in the nation to have attempted a formal state-wide acknowledgement, the bill was first successfully approved by the Assembly, a sign of the rapidly developing awareness of the Indigenous people that lived, and still live, in America. Additionally, land acknowledgements have been approved in events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Academy Awards, as well as other major cities such as Portland and Denver.

 

While the state-wide bill failed, with the land acknowledgement now unanimously approved in the state’s capital, there is a more hopeful push towards other California cities to adopt formal statements in recognition of and in solidarity with their Native populations. 

 

Sacramento has been heavily involved in the movement towards racial and ethnic equality and justice in the midst of the Black Lives Matter and #StopAsianHate movements last year.

Sacramento was built on the land of the Nisenan, Southern Maidu, Valley and Plains Miwok, and Patwin Wintun peoples. The acknowledgement names all of them and pays tribute to the hardships they endured, as well as reminding the city that the Indigenous population of Sacramento is still here.

 

The approved land acknowledgement is: “To the original people of this land: The Nisenan people, The Southern Maidu, Valley and Plains Miwok, Patwin Wintun peoples, and the people of the Wilton Rancheria, Sacramento’s only federally recognized tribe. May we acknowledge and honor the Native people who came before us and still walk beside us today on these ancestral lands by choosing to gather together today in the active practice of acknowledgment and appreciation for Sacramento’s Indigenous People’s history, contributions, and lives. Thank you.”

 

Share:

About The Author

Jordan Varney received a masters from UC Davis in Psychology and a B.S. in Computer Science from Harvey Mudd. Varney is co-editor in chief of the Vanguard at UC Davis.

Related posts

One thought on “Land Acknowledgement In The State Capital for Indigenous People – a Step Towards Widespread Change”

  1. Ron Oertel

    I don’t understand this article.  Is this a precursor to more federal land give-aways?  Which already belong to all of us – including Native Americans?

    Sacramento’s only federally recognized tribe, the Wilton Rancheria, held a land blessing ceremony that Tuesday afternoon and celebrated the momentous step towards “atonement,” as stated by chairman Jesus Tarango Jr. in an interview with the Sacramento Bee.

    The Wilton Rancheria already has land, with a casino scheduled to open in 2022:

    Sky River Casino is a $500 million casino project in Sacramento County off Highway 99 at Grant Line Road in Elk Grove. The casino will be located 15 miles south of downtown Sacramento and feature 2,000 slot machines, 84 table games and a 12-table poker room. Sky River is expected to open in late 2022.

    https://www.500nations.com/casinos/ca-sky-river-casino.asp

     

     

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for