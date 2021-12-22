Breaking News
Home
City of Davis

Letter: Majority of NY City Council Calls Out Mayor on Solitary Confinement At Rikers

Posted by
Date:
in: City of Davis, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
2 Views
Share:
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Open Letter to Mayor Elect Eric Adams

Solitary confinement is considered by the United Nations, human rights organizations, and medical and mental health experts to be a form of torture.  It causes intense suffering and has taken the lives of countless New Yorkers, including Layleen Polanco, Kalief Browder, and Brandon Rodriguez.

Evidence also indicates that solitary leads to more violence and that alternative forms of separation involving full days of out-of-cell programming and engagement actually improve safety.  We, the undersigned, urge you, Mayor-elect Eric Adams, to respect the sanctity of human life, and reverse the pro-solitary confinement position he announced on Thursday, December 16th.

New York City will never torture our way to safety.

Sincerely,

Tiffany Caban, District 22

Sandy Nurse, District 37

Shahana Hanif, District 39

Carlina Rivera, District 2

Erik Bottcher, District 3

Keith Powers, District 4

Diana Ayala, District 8

Gale A. Brewer, District 6

Christopher Marte, District 1

Eric Dinowitz, District 11

Charles Barron, District 42

Farah Louis, District 45

Pierina Sanchez, District 14

Amanda Farias, District 18

Shekar Krishnan, District 25

Alexa Aviles, District 38

Jen Gutierrez, District 34

Carmen de la Rosa, District 10

Althea Stevens, District 16

Chi Osse, District 36

Julie Won, District 26

Kristin Richardson Jordan, District 9

Nantasha Williams, District 27

Lincoln Restler, District 33

Crystal Hudson, District 35

Rita Joseph, District 40

Kevin Riley, District 12

Mercedes Narcisse, District 46

Selvena Brooks-Powers, District 31

Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for