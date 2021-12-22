Letter: Majority of NY City Council Calls Out Mayor on Solitary Confinement At Rikers

Open Letter to Mayor Elect Eric Adams

Solitary confinement is considered by the United Nations, human rights organizations, and medical and mental health experts to be a form of torture. It causes intense suffering and has taken the lives of countless New Yorkers, including Layleen Polanco, Kalief Browder, and Brandon Rodriguez.

Evidence also indicates that solitary leads to more violence and that alternative forms of separation involving full days of out-of-cell programming and engagement actually improve safety. We, the undersigned, urge you, Mayor-elect Eric Adams, to respect the sanctity of human life, and reverse the pro-solitary confinement position he announced on Thursday, December 16th.

New York City will never torture our way to safety.

Sincerely,

Tiffany Caban, District 22

Sandy Nurse, District 37

Shahana Hanif, District 39

Carlina Rivera, District 2

Erik Bottcher, District 3

Keith Powers, District 4

Diana Ayala, District 8

Gale A. Brewer, District 6

Christopher Marte, District 1

Eric Dinowitz, District 11

Charles Barron, District 42

Farah Louis, District 45

Pierina Sanchez, District 14

Amanda Farias, District 18

Shekar Krishnan, District 25

Alexa Aviles, District 38

Jen Gutierrez, District 34

Carmen de la Rosa, District 10

Althea Stevens, District 16

Chi Osse, District 36

Julie Won, District 26

Kristin Richardson Jordan, District 9

Nantasha Williams, District 27

Lincoln Restler, District 33

Crystal Hudson, District 35

Rita Joseph, District 40

Kevin Riley, District 12

Mercedes Narcisse, District 46

Selvena Brooks-Powers, District 31