Scott Peterson Resentenced from Death to Life in Prison Without Parole for Murder of Pregnant Wife, Unborn Son – Possibility of New Trial

By Amy Berberyan

SAN MATEO, CA – This last week in San Mateo County Superior Court, Scott Peterson was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son—he was on death row for the murders.

The murders occurred on Dec. 24, 2002, five years after Laci and Scott had married. At the time of her death, Laci was eight months pregnant with their son, Conner.

Prosecutors made the argument that Peterson “dumped his wife’s body in the Berkeley Marina on Christmas Eve and tried to cover up the crime by making it appear as if she was missing.”

Peterson was convicted of murder in 2004 and sentenced to death in 2005.

Last year, the Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence on Aug. 24 because the jurors involved in Peterson’s trial were improperly screened for bias of the death penalty.

Laci’s grieving family addressed the court before Peterson’s sentencing.

“I’ve seen no sorrow or remorse from you at all,” said Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha. “I know you’re going to say you have no remorse because you’re innocent, but you haven’t shown any grief or sorrow for either of them. I still feel the grief every day after 19 years.”

Rocha called Peterson, who had confessed to an affair but denied the killings, a “coward” for not admitting what he did.

Brent, Laci’s brother, said the deaths had “devastated and traumatized” his family.

Laci’s sister Amy said that Peterson “[has] broken all [their] hearts by taking Laci and Conner’s [lives]. There have been so many special occasions that Laci and Conner should have been here for.

“It makes me sick being here today in front of you again,” she told Peterson. “Even though the death penalty has been lifted, you will still be punished in this life and after.”

Peterson now faces life in prison without parole rather than the death penalty.

His attorneys are claiming that Juror 7 “was untruthful and hid details of her personal life that would have presented a conflict.”

Juror 7, Richelle Nice, was accused of “prejudicial misconduct” after failing to disclose that she was a victim of domestic violence. In 2000, she sought a restraining order to protect her unborn baby from her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

Nice denied this domestic abuse incident had any influence on her decision during Peterson’s trial. Her hearing, which will address allegations of juror misconduct, is scheduled for late February.

Peterson’s sister-in-law claims “there is no forensic evidence. There is no timeline to this crime. Scott Peterson is innocent.”

And his attorney Pat Harris maintained his innocence, saying the judge declined his client’s right to speak.

“One of the things that really upsets him is this concept that he did not want to have a child,” said Harris. “And he wanted to talk a little bit about that and how he would never ever harm Laci or Conner.”

This contradicts what Rocha, Laci’s mother, said had happened the last time she had seen her daughter. When Rocha said she rested her hand on her daughter’s stomach, Laci told her “Scott doesn’t want to do that. He doesn’t want to feel the baby move.”

Laci’s mother accused the defendant of “already planning her murder” while she spent that evening with her daughter.

“No matter what happens…there are two things that will never change,” said Rocha, “Laci and Conner will always be dead, and you will always be their murderer.”

His defense team means to present evidence of “alleged juror misconduct” at Peterson’s next hearing, scheduled for Feb. 25, in an attempt to win a new trial.

If Peterson is granted a new trial, Peterson’s attorney said “he will present new evidence that bolsters his claim that Laci Peterson was killed when she stumbled upon a burglary.”