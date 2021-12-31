SF District Attorney Boudin Wins Guilty Verdict in Shooting of Six-Year-Old; Victim’s Father Critical of Decision to Try Convicted Murderer as Juvenile

By S. Priana Aquino

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The office of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has provided details of guilty verdicts on four of the six counts against one of two suspects in the July 4, 2020 shooting of six-year-old Jace Young—but the father of the child is upset with the prosecution.

The counts included murder, attempted murder, and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

The two suspects in the shooting are 18-year-old James Harbor and 17-year-old Deshaune Lumpkin, the latter of whom was tried as a juvenile. Harbor is awaiting trial as an adult.

Now 18, Lumpkin was still tried as a minor, meaning he will serve no more than eight years after being found guilty. Adults typically are sentenced to longer terms.

Jace’s father, Jason Young, said the guilty verdict was no victory and has left his family “devastated” because Boudin ran on the campaign promise of never allowing an offender who commits a crime when he or she is under 18 to be tried as an adult—no matter how heinous the offense might be.

“I am so angry with Chesa Boudin right now. He makes San Francisco’s criminal justice system a complete joke,” Young stated in a Recall Chesa campaign email.

“The killer of my six-year-old son will likely serve less time than the age of my son because of Chesa’s campaign promise. Boudin’s campaign promises do not protect San Franciscans and ensure justice—they only allow criminals, and in this case murderers, to return to the community,” he added.

Other inarguably conservative news outlets which have already denounced progressive DAs, have condemned Boudin’s actions because of the increased likelihood of shortened sentences for Young’s killers.

The Washington Examiner says, “Being a victim of crime in San Francisco is a nightmare that is becoming an all-too-common reality under Boudin.”

Meanwhile, Fox News declared “liberal DA Chesa Boudin: Making ‘justice system a complete joke.’”

Supporters of Boudin noted his progressive policies in promoting restorative justice are what San Francisco needs, and that he’s been blamed unfairly for increases in crime and the slowed court processes as a result of the pandemic.

Those that are leading the recall efforts against him maintain that he has failed to prosecute repeat offenders, which has allowed them to commit more crimes. To them, recent store break-ins and robberies throughout San Francisco point to Boudin’s inefficiencies.

Both sides will have the chance to voice their opinions by showing up to vote at the official recall election in June of 2022.

“We have tremendous momentum on our side that is growing daily in every corner of San Francisco,” said recall campaign chair Mary Jung in a statement. She promised to “help ensure San Francisco has a DA that makes public safety their number one priority”.

The DA’s spokesperson, Rachel Marshall, said in a response to Fox News, “Our heart breaks for the Young family, whom our Victim Services Division has continued to support.”

Marshall added, “We secured a guilty verdict yesterday in juvenile court against one defendant, and we are awaiting trial to start for the adult, whom we are prosecuting for murder as well. We are committed to holding accountable those responsible for this tragic crime.”

“I agreed with some of the policies that he was putting in place,” Young said, noting that several members of his family also voted for Boudin. “After voting, I gave Jace the ‘I Voted’ sticker because he liked stickers.” Now, Young says he agrees that the district attorney “should get recalled.

“To be a victim of a crime in San Francisco, under this district attorney? It’s a complete joke,” he told Fox News, adding, “To be where we are today and to be dismissed the way we’ve been dismissed by this district attorney, it just makes me sick.”