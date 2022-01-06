Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry Announces Run for Re-Election in Newly-Drawn 4th Assembly District

By Vanguard Staff

Winters, CA – The constitutionally-established Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC) of California has completed their work and drawn new State Assembly, Senate and Congressional boundaries based upon the 2020 census.

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry has announced she will run for re-election to the State Assembly in the newly-drawn 4th District, which includes all of Yolo, Napa, Lake and Colusa Counties, along with the City of Sonoma and Sonoma County communities of Boyes Hot Springs, El Verano and Eldridge.

“Over the last five years, we have brought people together to accomplish great things for our district and our state and made real progress on so many critical issues: empowering parents and teachers to educate our children; providing job training and workplace standards for our workers; building affordable housing and the infrastructure our people and economy need to thrive; funding and deploying broadband and telehealth in the small cities and rural communities of our region; fighting for our family farms; protecting our environment and open space, and combating climate change; responding to the pandemic and resulting health care and economic crises; establishing new ways to prevent and respond to disasters, and supporting victims of wildfires; and so much more,” said Aguiar-Curry.

“I am excited to continue to represent the many communities my team and I have served since 2016, and I am equally excited about meeting my new constituents and local leaders in Colusa and Sonoma Counties. Together we will build a brighter future.”