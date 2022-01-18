Breaking News
Auburn Police Officer Allegedly Threatens Advocate of Dalton Dyer Jr., on Administrative Leave

Date:
Breaking News, Civil Rights, Everyday Injustice, Sacramento Region
Police Crime Survivors founder, Christopher Kershner, at Auburn Police Department on Thursday, January 13, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

By Robert J. Hansen

Sacramento, CA – An Auburn police officer threatened the founder of Police Crime Survivors (PCS), Christopher Kershner, on December 27.

Auburn police officer Joshua Eagan drove his police cruiser dangerously through town and down Kershner’s narrow street so he could corner Kershner in his driveway, according to witnesses.

Marysville resident Darwin Richards, who is visiting his mother, was smoking a cigar on the porch across the street when he saw Eagan speed up to Kershner’s driveway.

“He followed Christopher through and came back around,” Richards said in a video.

Kershner said Eagan followed him from the fairgrounds in town and then to his house and that Eagan never patrols down his residential street.

“I haven’t seen one since I’ve been here, which has been about a week,” Richards said.

“Eagan came back again as I was exiting my car and walking up the driveway, I saw Eagan throw what I thought was a white power hand signal,” Kershner said.

A week later Kershner filed reports with the Auburn PD, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding dangerous and negligent behavior by Eagan and other government employees in the city of Auburn.

He also filed a restraining order against Eagan which a judge has yet to make a ruling on after several days.

The reports are in response to the alleged attack on Kershner in his home driveway by Eagan.

Officer Eagan went on leave from the department shortly after the incident with Kershner.

Eagan is telling people that he is on vacation and it’s to spend time with his family. Eagan’s wife, Kacy, gave birth to a baby boy on Friday, January 13.

“Thank you all so much! We are doing great. It is amazing to be on vacation so I can take care of them. My APD family is so supportive. See you all in a few weeks when I return,” Eagan said via Facebook.

Kacy Eagan said that Kershner doesn’t like Eagan because he is a police officer.

“Christopher is mad at my husband because he is with law enforcement,” she said while at the hospital.

The Auburn Police Department does not disclose the status of its officers as a policy, according to Dispatcher Brittany Glick.

“The only one who could tell you is Eagan,” Glick said.

A reliable source with the Auburn PD has confirmed Eagan is on administrative leave.

Kershner said that he has never felt safe with Eagan and the officers that trained and mentored him working for the Department and always knew that something similar to what happened to former Auburn resident Dalton Dyer Jr., would happen to him.

“I feel safer now knowing he is on leave. I hope and pray that he has worked his last day for the Auburn police department or any department,” Kershner said.

Kershner thinks Eagan’s behavior qualifies as treasonous because of white nationalist symbols visible on his home and vehicle, which Kershner has seen.

“He is your brother’s keeper of the Aryan brotherhood for the Auburn police department,” Kershner said.

Police Crime Survivors

Kershner founded Police Crime Survivors after Dalton Dyer, Jr., was assaulted and falsely arrested by Officer Eagan in 2018.

Dyer, who is African American, proclaimed his innocence following that 2018 arrest, and so have many in the largely white community of Auburn.

Dyer and his cousin were pulled over for a suspected DUI while he was riding in the car. Dyer told CBS 13 in 2020 that he was given permission to get out of the car and then was tased several times.

The initial arrest report lists a misdemeanor charge of obstruction, but an officer later filed three supplemental felony charges stating Dyer hit him. Neither his cousin nor a second officer reportedly saw the punch.

“How would I be able to throw a punch if you have my hands? And so that’s why I’ve asked for a body camera,” Dyer told CBS 13.

The felony charges were all later dropped by District Attorney, Anna Duffy, representing Auburn police officers Matt Nichols and Eagan.

The three felony charges and two strikes against Dyer for resisting an executive officer, battery with injury to a peace officer, and battery with serious bodily injury were all dismissed, according to Dyer’s lawyer, David Wiksell.

Kershner’s organization, PCS, advocated and supported Dyer throughout the ordeal and that is why Kershner thinks Eagan began harassing him.

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

13 thoughts on “Auburn Police Officer Allegedly Threatens Advocate of Dalton Dyer Jr., on Administrative Leave”

  1. Keith Olson

    In my opinion there are many holes in this story and wiggle words used.

    “I haven’t seen one since I’ve been here, which has been about a week,” Richards said.

    A whole week?  Wow, that settles it then.

    “Eagan came back again as I was exiting my car and walking up the driveway, I saw Eagan throw what I thought was a white power hand signal,” Kershner said.

    What he “thought”?

    The reports are in response to the alleged attack on Kershner in his home driveway by Eagan.

    The “alleged” attack?

    A reliable source with the Auburn PD has confirmed Eagan is on administrative leave.

    “A reliable source”?

    Kershner thinks Eagan’s behavior qualifies as treasonous because of white nationalist symbols visible on his home and vehicle, which Kershner has seen.

    Where are the photos?  Why treasonous?

     

     

     

    1. Bill Marshall

      as treasonous because of white nationalist symbols visible on his home and vehicle, which Kershner has seen.

      Why treasonous?

      Downright patriotic, right?

      VERY ‘right’… would make a boy proud…

      1. Keith Olson

        Here’s the definition of treasonous:

        trea·son·ous

        /ˈtrēzənəs/

        adjective

        1.involving or guilty of the crime of betraying one’s country: “a treasonous act against the State”

         

        So what evidence is there that any treasonous crime has been committed against the country or the State??

    2. David Greenwald

      “A reliable source”?

      Most likely someone with knowledge and access who is not authorized to speak to the press.

      ” Why treasonous?”

      Only thing I can think is it’s a reference to the insurrection. Or possibly poor wood choice.

      1. Keith Olson

        Only thing I can think is it’s a reference to the insurrection. Or possibly poor wood choice.

        There was no insurrection, so let’s go with a poor ‘wood’ choice.

          1. David Greenwald

            That’s true, but since we are discussing what someone else said, understanding where they are coming from probably explains the word choice

        3. Bill Marshall

          There was no insurrection…

          Absolutely ‘right’ and correct… Jan 6 2021 was a peaceful, patriotic, ‘right’eous demonstration to protest a ‘treasonous’ stealing of a landslide election in favor of “the Don”… got it…

        4. Keith Olson

          That’s true, but since we are discussing what someone else said, understanding where they are coming from probably explains the word choice

          How can one equate this occurrence in Auburn to the Jan. 6 protest?

          Talk about a stretch.  I’m still going with the poor “wood” choice.

          Maybe the author or Kershner himself can further explain what they meant by that comment?

          1. David Greenwald

            What is your real objection here? That you disagree that what happened on January 6 was an insurrection or that the connection between that and a cop driving around Auburn with white supremacy stickers on his car is a bit weak? I wouldn’t have used the term treasonous, I would have gone with racist. But it’s not exactly a huge mystery as to why it was used.

        5. Ron Oertel

          Auburn with white supremacy stickers on his car is a bit weak? I wouldn’t have used the term treasonous, I would have gone with racist. 

          I wouldn’t have gone with either one, based upon what’s reported on the Vanguard. I never believe what’s reported on here in the first place, without more objective/verifiable evidence.

          I watched the referenced CBS video, and found it difficult to believe that the officer would have given “permission” for a passenger in the car to exit the vehicle. For what purpose? Normally, they tell passengers to remain in vehicles.

          Is he still facing “resisting arrest” charges, as discussed in the video?

        6. Keith Olson

          that the connection between that and a cop driving around Auburn with white supremacy stickers on his car is a bit weak? 

          What stickers are being referred to, where’s the photos?  If no photos why not?  What’s considered to be symbol of white supremacy to someone might just be a Blue Line American flag which others see as supporting the police?  We don’t know until we know the facts, do we?

          David, do you know what the actual stickers are?  If you do please share then we can all make our own determinations.

