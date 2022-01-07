Breaking News
Breaking News: Feeney Leaving Davis to Become Citrus Heights City Manager

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The City of Davis announced this morning that Assistant City Manager and Director of Community Development, Economic Development & Sustainability Ashley Feeney is departing at the end of the month, pending approval by the Citrus Heights City Council on January 13.  He would be hired as the new city manager of that city.

Feeney joined the City of Davis in March 2016 as the assistant director of community development and sustainability and was promoted to director of that department in December 2017. Feeney has served in his current role as Assistant City Manager since December 2018.

The city noted in a release, “During Feeney’s tenure many City development projects came to fruition – the Hyatt House hotel, the Marriott Residence Inn, the Nugget Markets headquarters, the Mars cocoa division Davis location, the Archer Daniels-Midland Davis office location, the Davis Identity apartment complex on Russell, Ryder on Olive apartments and Sterling Apartments on Fifth Street.”

“Working with our City staff team under City Manager Mike Webb’s leadership in serving the Davis community has been a real privilege,” said Feeney. “I am especially proud of our work with our local partners to support the survival of our Davis businesses during the pandemic.”

“I’d like to thank Ash for his leadership and the expertise that he brought to our team.  Ash will be an excellent City Manager for Citrus Heights, and we wish him the very best in his new role,” said City of Davis City Manager Mike Webb. “We have many steady hands to navigate a transition for the Community Development & Sustainability department. I will share our transition plans before the end of January.”

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

6 thoughts on “Breaking News: Feeney Leaving Davis to Become Citrus Heights City Manager”

  1. Alan Miller

    Note to The Powers That Be:  How about for this upcoming recruitment we NOT hire someone directly from a private development project mired in local controversy?

        2. Keith Y Echols

          David: I’d be more interested on both your thoughts on Ash’s legacy and what the city should do going forward? Separate CDD and EDD?

          This kind of goes along with my comment to Matt Williams about how you’d think urban planning and economic development would be intricately tied together.  But more often than not, in most cities they tend to be related but separate efforts.  That in my experience they tend to be sort of piecemeal efforts and often subject to the economic and political whims/times….in other words more reactionary and less proactive planning.

          I’d be interested in knowing how the two roles are defined and how they’ve been planned and executed in Davis.

          Don:  His focus on economic development was very beneficial.

          How so?  I’m not disagreeing.  I’m curious about how you view the roles of community development, economic development and assistant city manager and how Mr. Feeny’s efforts fit into all of it.

           

  2. Don Shor

    Congratulations to Ash Feeney on this great opportunity and thanks for his service here in Davis. His focus on economic development was very beneficial.

     

     

