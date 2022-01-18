Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Davis High Students Upset at Block Schedule

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, DJUSD, School Board, Students
Leave a comment
260 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A student organization, Students for a Two-Block Schedule, last week released a petition calling for DJUSD school board to reconsider their decision to adopt a three-block schedule, which they say was made despite the fact that their polls indicated a two-block schedule was preferred by the students.

At publication, 1082 people have signed the petition, more than half of the student body.

“We plan on bringing this issue to the school board meeting this Thursday,” a spokesperson for the group, Elliot DeJong, who started the petition, told the Vanguard.  “Our polls currently show 93% of students being in support of the two-block schedule and thus against the school board’s decision.”

The petition notes, “The School Board is currently considering the approval of this Proposed Schedule for the 2022-23 school year, which was not the option that gained the majority vote from teachers, students, or parents. This was part of the initiative for future compliance with SB 328, as DJUSD outlined on their website.”

The petition explains, “Our goal here is to bring awareness to this discrepancy and discontent, and propose the continuation of our current high school schedule: three days of 7 classes and two days of block schedule, all delayed by 15 minutes to comply with SB 328.”

According to them, the downside of the proposed schedule includes:

  1. Tuesday through Thursday are block days
  2. Longer tests can be planned more regularly
  3. 5th period ends at 3:30 on Tuesdays for all students
  4. Teachers have to rewrite all preexisting lesson plans to fit the new schedule

One comment on the petition noted, “Block schedule was made for one 90 min class which is enough of each class already and the block periods are extremely hard to concentrate as is, so adding more classes like that will make students dislike school even more. It’s not preparing us for anything in the future.”

Another student noted, “If you’re gonna ignore the parents and students don’t ask for their input. The current schedule as is works, and shifting it 15 minutes ahead would make it comply with SB 328 and make it so that teachers don’t have to radically adjust their plans. I feel bad for every student who may have to deal with this as they are being hurt by administrators who clearly aren’t caring about what they want.”

The school board made the decision at their January 6 meeting to implement the three-block schedule and the students this week intend to get the board to reconsider that decision.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for