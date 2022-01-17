Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 138: Federal Defender Talks Omar Ameen Case

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
42 Views
Share:

Rachelle Barbour has worked as an Assistant Federal Defender at the Sacramento federal court for over 20 years.  She also heads up the federal defender clinic at McGeorge Law School.

Her most prominent case has been that of Iraqi refugee Omar Ameen, who was accused of being an ISIS commander and murdering a police officer in Iraq.  He was acquitted of those charges in April, as a federal judge ruled this was physically impossible because Ameen was not in Iraq at the time of the alleged murder.

However, he remains detained in an ICE facility, has been detained for more than 1000 days and is facing extradition.  As Barbour explained, if sent back to Iraq to face criminal charges, he faces certain death by execution—most likely through extra-legal means.

This week, the Immigrant Legal Defense and the University of Chicago Immigrants’ Rights Clinic announced they filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus on his behalf, seeking his immediate release.

“The government seems to think that it can do whatever it wants as long as it invokes the word ‘terrorism,’” said Nicole Hallett, director of the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School.

Listen as Rachelle Barbour discusses the Ameen case as well as her experience working as a federal defender and her work with the clinic at McGeorge.

Follow Everyday Injustice on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2QnyNUQsAtyNQaZYxR426k?si=XV4EZgK_S-eIzqopMjt5Lg&dl_branch=1&nd=1

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for