Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Federal Court Win Requires Mississippi City to Approve Building of a Mosque after Previous Denial

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
49 Views
Share:

By Sophia Barberini

HORN LAKE, MS – After Horn Lake, Mississippi, city officials denied zoning approval for the Abraham House of God mosque, a federal lawsuit, Abraham House of God v. City of Horn Lake, and a consent decree have required the city approve the mosque’s site plan.

On November 3, 2021, the ACLU, the ACLU of Mississippi (ACLU-MS), and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP filed the federal action after Horn Lake city officials denied zoning approval.

The building of the mosque would mark the first mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

The ACLU, ACLU-MS, and Simpson Thacher argued the denied zoning approval was a result of anti-Muslim sentiments and a violation of the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment as well as the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, which, as highlighted by the ACLU, “provides heightened protections for houses of worship and zoning proceedings.”

The pleading asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi to, according to the ACLU, “issue an injunction allowing the construction of the mosque.”

A co-founder of the Abraham House of God, Maher Abuirshaid, said he appreciated the court’s decision to allow the first mosque in Horn Lake.

“We look forward to having the opportunity to join the wonderful fabric of the Horn Lake religious community and are thankful to the court for facilitating this resolution that addresses everything we had hoped to achieve,” Abuirshaid stated.

Josh Tom, Legal Director of the ACLU-MS, concurred with Abuirshaid, declaring, “A wrong has been rectified with this order. People of every faith should have a safe place to worship, including the Muslim community of DeSoto County.”

The consent decree requires city officials to approve the site plan for the mosque and, as highlighted by the ACLU, to “act and address any other permitting and building-related matters.”

Additionally, the federal district court will maintain jurisdiction over building matters for five years to ensure the decree is enforced.

Moreover, the decree will require the City of Horn Lake to pay $25,000 to the Abraham House of God for the expenses accumulated during the appeal of the site-plan denial, attorney fees, and other lawsuit related costs.

Riyadh Elkhayyat, a co-founder of the Abraham House of God, is excited about the opportunity to celebrate his faith and the prospect to unite his community.

“We are heartened and relieved that we are able to move ahead with our plans for a mosque in Horn Lake, which will provide a critical local house of worship for my family and other Muslims in the community to gather and practice our faith freely and without discrimination,” explained Elkhayyat.

Senior staff attorney for the ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief, Heather Weaver, claims that the success in this case marks a broader achievement for religious freedom.

“The consent decree entered by the court today is an important victory for religious freedom. It affirms the fundamental principle that the government may not base its decisions on bigotry against a particular faith,” said Weaver.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Sophia Barberini, from San Mateo, CA, is a fourth-year student at UC Berkeley. She is double majoring in Political Science and Legal Studies and hopes to pursue a career in law.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for