Another 45 Days for Man after Violating Probation Multiple Times

By Emma Kantor

WOODLAND, CA – A man here—already facing 60 days in the Monroe Detention Center, Yolo County Jail, for a series of drunk driving related charges—saw an additional 45 days added last Friday to his incarceration after repeated violations of his probation.

Prior to his matter being called, Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira and her client spoke in a breakout room briefly to go over the allegations and potential consequences.

*Note the Vanguard does not usually identify those accused of non-felonies.

The defendant was accused of multiple violations of probation, including that he failed to report to probation as directed, did not complete the outreach program, possessed alcohol, and refused to take a drug or alcohol test when he was directed to do so.

The man admitted to these allegations and accepted probation’s recommendation of 45-day sentencing to occur consecutively to the current time he owes, which is 60 days.

Judge Timothy Fall explained that whatever credits he had would first be applied toward the original 60 days and then would go to the 45.

Emma Kantor is a second year undergraduate student at UC Davis pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Managerial Economics. She is passionate about her education and advocating for others. She intends to attend law school after finishing her undergraduate degree.

