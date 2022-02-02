Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

CA District Attorneys Boudin (SF), Gascón (LA) and Becton (CC) Encourage Federal Court to Accept Mexico Lawsuit Against U.S. Gun Makers

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
211 Views
Share:

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – More than 25 district attorneys from throughout the U.S. – including San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin – are encouraging a federal court to green light a lawsuit by the Mexican government that claims U.S. gun makers are culpable for crimes that take place in Mexico.

“We must hold these gun manufacturers accountable for the devastating violence and harm they are inflicting on our communities…(they) send guns to Mexico, where transnational drug cartels use them to inflict violence on both sides of the border. These gun manufacturers are empowering the drug traffickers flooding our streets with fentanyl and methamphetamines,” said Boudin.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts in August last year, arguing U.S. gun manufacturers are avoiding “strict Mexican gun laws” by trafficking of guns to Mexican cartels.

The brief argues “manufacturers should be liable for designing and marketing weapons knowing they will end up in the hands of Mexican cartels and subsequently funneled back into U.S. cities, along with vast quantities of drugs.

The district attorneys maintain, according to a statement by DA Boudin’s office, that “guns manufactured in the United States and transported to Mexico…are being turned on people in our cities and the brave law enforcement officers who protect them, and they are fueling the drug carnage ravaging this country.”

The district attorneys have charged U.S. cities have also “felt the devastating impact of the U.S. gun manufacturers’ activities in their own communities,” according to the SF DA statement.

“These are the real-life consequences of gun manufacturers producing guns that they know will end up in the hands of cartels—and the reason that the district attorneys support Mexico in its efforts to hold the gun manufacturers accountable,” said Ellen Leonida, a partner at BraunHagey & Borden LLP, who represents the coalition of district attorneys.

“District attorneys across the United States are seeing their communities devastated by the inevitable effects of arming cartels: an increase in homicides, an unprecedented number of overdose deaths, families and neighborhoods torn apart by drugs and gun violence,” Leonida said.

Among the district attorneys, including Boudin, who agreed with the federal brief, are Contra Costa DA Diana Becton, and Los Angeles DA George Gascón.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for