Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Federal Appeals Court Rules Illegal Immigration Statute Unconstitutional

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
10 Views
Share:
Getty Images

By Jake Romero

NEW YORK, NY — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that part of an aiding-and-abetting illegal immigration law is unconstitutional given it is overbreadth and infringement upon free speech.

Criminal law 1324(a)(iv) states that anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard” of this being illegal, is subject to punishment.

The Court’s decision resulted from the appeal of Helaman Hansen, who a jury found guilty on two counts of the crime, 12 counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud in 2017.

Hansen appealed the two counts, arguing that the statute’s broadness encroached upon free speech protected by the First Amendment which is therefore unconstitutional.

Hansen’s convictions pertain to an organization he ran between 2012 and 2016 called Americans Helping Americans Chamber of Commerce (AHA). Hansen deceived immigrants for financial gain, telling them they could obtain U.S. citizenship through “adult adoption.”

It was testified in the original trial that Hansen and AHA amassed more than $1.8 million in revenue, according to the Court’s official opinion. About 471 victims were accounted for — some of whom were defrauded for as much as $10,000 by AHA.

Hansen has not appealed the prolific counts of fraud, but his argument against subsection (iv) was championed by various civil rights organizations, including American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The ACLU filed an amicus brief in the appeal and argued before the Ninth Circuit panel.

“This criminal law disproportionately impacted allies of undocumented individuals and people of color who are already disproportionately policed,” the ACLU stated in a press release.

The Ninth Circuit’s decision officially invalidates law 1324(a)(iv). Hansen’s two counts have been vacated and he is remanded for resentencing.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Jake is a senior at UC Berkeley studying English & Journalism.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for