Man Faces 14 Charges Ranging from Stalking to Drug Possession

By Veronica Miller

WOODLAND, CA- In Yolo County Superior Court this week, Judge David Rosenberg presided over the preliminary hearing of Alexander Truitt, who has 14 different outstanding charges.

Truitt’s charges, five felonies and nine misdemeanors, range from felony stalking and corporal injury to a spouse to misdemeanor charges of violating a protection order, possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Truitt was charged after a traffic stop where officers claim a firearm, marijuana, and 1.1 net grams of methamphetamine were found in the saddle bags of his motorcycle. From there his home was searched where his wife was questioned, leading to the charges.

Truitt and his wife had been married for 14 years before incidents of domestic violence had occurred in 2020. She received injuries to her face and various bruises to her body.
She also told officers she suspected Truitt was using various narcotics when she found in the house what appeared to be methamphetamine.

After leaving, she had received several phone calls, text messages, and emails from Truitt during times where there was a court protection order in place and where there was no order in place.

These phone calls and text messages would come from numbers that witness Officer Lindblad called “spoof numbers.” These “spoof numbers” would appear as if they were coming from friends and family of his wife, though it was actually Truitt that was calling.

An instance in which Truitt had used this “spoof number” is a phone call that she received from her father, but when she answered it was Truitt.

Truitt had also texted people who were in contact with his wife and his children’s iPads to try and get in contact with her. This was also a violation of the protection order in place.

Even after she changed her phone number, the prosecution claimed, Truitt had somehow obtained her new number, noting the contact with the new number came after the disappearance of her planner.

Throughout the hearing Deputy District Attorney David Wilson showed several text messages and voicemails from Truitt to various people and from different numbers in an attempt to contact his wife.

Defense Counsel James Granucci argued the number “doesn’t appear to be her phone.”

Judge Rosenberg responded, “He cannot contact her directly or indirectly, so I will consider it.”

Granucci continued to argue, “We don’t even know this applies to her.”

Again, Judge Rosenberg replied, “One can infer this based on the evidence,” and held Truitt to stand trial.

