My View: The Critics Have It Wrong – Record Breaking Applicants Show Need for Capacity

Breaking News, City of Davis, Education, Housing, Land Use/Open Space, State of California, UC Davis
Gregory Urquiaga/UC Davis

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

The ruling by the courts that could force UC Berkeley to cut back on enrollment for 3000 students in the upcoming year forced an interesting discussion across the state about not just housing—as many have also questioned the need for expanded enrollment.

But the news this week illustrates that the demand and need for space at the top public universities in the country is still growing—at least in the immediate future.

This week, UC Davis announced that a record 110,000 students applied for undergraduate studies at the university.

Robert Penman, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions, said this year’s applicant pool is further proof that UC Davis is a campus in demand. “UC Davis is an exceptional place to live, learn and grow,” he added. “This is an incredible group of applicants, and we’re very excited to welcome our next class in the coming weeks.”

While some have questioned the need for the expansion and implied it was watering down higher education, these data say otherwise.

California’s population has doubled since 1970 but the UC system has only added the Merced campus.  Moreover, study after study shows the impact of a college education on average salary.

According to a 2020 Northeastern University analysis, “education pays.”  And in fact, it’s a pretty direct correlation.  The more education one has, the higher their average salary is and the lower their unemployment rate is.  Those with just a high school degree made on average less than $40,000 a year, rising to $65,000 for a bachelor’s and $78,000 for a master’s—and nearly six figures for a doctoral and professional degree.

The governor’s office is expanding educational opportunities.

“Expanding college access is the keystone of the higher education vision, with the state supporting expanded enrollment of nearly 5,000 full-time equivalent students within the UC System and nearly 10,000 full-time equivalent students within the California State University System in the 2019-20 budget,” the governor’s office said.

They are pushing a significant part of the growth to the top tier—UCLA, Berkeley and San Diego.

But part of that is putting the vision of education at odds with housing and land use and neighbors—and that is leading to conflict.

But what the application data show us is that there is actually the demand for space.  The governor and UC and CSU are not pushing for expanded enrollment in a shrinking pot.  This is not a matter of watering down enrollment.

It is not just the UC Davis campus breaking records.

UC announced Thursday that “its campuses received a record-breaking number of applications for fall 2022, underscoring UC’s position as one of the most sought-after higher education systems in the world.”

It recorded 16.8 percent growth from the fall of 2020.

“The University of California remains an institution of choice for so many hardworking prospective undergraduates,” said President Michael V. Drake, M.D. “This diverse group of students has shown their commitment to pursuing higher education and we are thrilled they want to join us at UC.”

The most impressive part is not only the volume of applicants but also the diversity of that applicant pool.  A college education is the key to lifting people out of poverty and empowering them.  And so many young people of color are now able to take advantage of a world-class education.

Systemwide, the proportion of California freshman applicants and California Community College (CCC) transfer applicants from low-income families grew to 46 percent and 56 percent respectively for the 2022 application period.

“UC’s dedicated outreach efforts to California high schools contributed to a surge in applications from California freshmen in underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, and in applications from low-income students for fall 2022,” a release said.  “Chicano/Latino students comprised the largest ethnic group of the pool of California freshman applicants (38.1 percent) for the third year in a row, a 4.1 percent increase over the past year.”

It is true that, long-term, we might see the capacity for higher education drop, but in the present, we have a need for increased enrollment as a college education is best ticket out of poverty and into middle-class status.

There are legitimate concerns about housing that will need to be addressed.  The student housing crisis is well documented.

The cost of education is a problem as well.

A CalMatters article in January noted, “Student housing in California is already tight and the state has big plans to expand enrollment at the University of California and the Cal States. A $5 billion proposal would give campuses loans at no interest to expand their housing stock.”

Assembly Bill 1602 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty would help address this critical need.  That would allow the universities to house around 21,000 more students.

But the article warns that “even that may not meet the total need given how many students struggle with housing insecurity and homelessness.”

“We have a college affordability crisis and we have a housing supply crisis,” said McCarty. “These two things are really acute right now in California.”

Others have noted universities need more infrastructure and housing and compensation for faculty in order to expand educational opportunities.  And of course all of this will cost more money.

But as we know from the UC Berkeley situation, cutting off enrollment will cost the universities tens of millions each year.  And depriving students of a college education makes little sense in a time when demand is rising and the state needs to find ways to educate as many students as wish to attend higher education.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

15 thoughts on “My View: The Critics Have It Wrong – Record Breaking Applicants Show Need for Capacity”

  1. Matt Williams

    But part of that is putting the vision of education at odds with housing and land use and neighbors—and that is leading to conflict.

    .
    It is not at odds with either housing or land use for UCD.  All one has to do is look at West Village to see that.

    With that said, the challenge UCD faces is maximizing the efficiency of its land use and it’s access to funding.  Other UC campuses are building significantly taller housing on the same land use footprint.  It is not clear at all why the new housing being built on the campus is not as dense as Davis Live for example.  Seven stories at West Village would provide much more housing inventory than what has been built there thus far.  Orchard Park on the south side of Russell should be at least as many stories as Davis Live is … if not more.

    From an aesthetic perspective it would be much better looking from Russell if the buildings were rotated 45 degrees so the “edges” we see have “depth” rather than being the impersonal flat “wall” that the buildings so far present as a visual image.

    There is no “at odds with” but rather an imperative for UCD to double-down and get cracking in its on-campus building of student housing.

    Rethinking the Nishi project to have it house 5,000 to 7,000 rather than 2,200 would make much more sense as well. Governor Newsom should get involved in expediting the railroad underpass negotiations with Union Pacific too.

  2. Matt Williams

    It is not just the UC Davis campus breaking records.

    UC announced Thursday that “its campuses received a record-breaking number of applications for fall 2022, underscoring UC’s position as one of the most sought-after higher education systems in the world.”

    It recorded 16.8 percent growth from the fall of 2020.

    .
    The numbers need some additional analysis.  Analysis that is easy to do, for example the “density” of applications per applicant needs to be looked at.  If the same applicant is now applying to more schools, then that is very different than if there are more applicants applying to the same number of schools. For example if the historical applicant applied to only two UC campuses (plus other non-UC campuses like Stanford or Harvard or one or more CSU campuses) then that is not a “true” increase because an applicant can not actually go to more than one university.

    Some drill-down on the data is needed.

    1. Bill Marshall

      I also agree with Matt’s questioning the ‘data’… 50 years ago I applied to multiple colleges/campuses… my intention was UCD… but, in my UC application, I was prompted to identify other campuses as ‘acceptable’… so, since I listed 3, how was my ‘data’ recorded?   All ‘applications’ for all campuses?  And, like Matt posits, I applied elsewhere, as well… knowing that if I was accepted elsewhere, I still would have put UCD first among my decisions… I was accepted for at least four universities/campuses… I attended UCD… my first choice.

      So, Matt is correct, the ‘data’ is incomplete, and has no ‘pivot point’ analysis.

      Keith Y-E is also correct in his first paragraph (his 7:39 post)… have known a number of engineers, journalists, other fields, who had no college… but they had the motivation, drive to learn elsewhere, and were very successful… and Keith is also correct that we need to support skilled trades… you don’t need a degree in Mech Eng, to be a great and successful mechanic… or, electrician, carpenter, etc., and succeed professionally and financially…

      1. Bill Marshall

        Retraction… Keith Y-E’s SECOND paragraph… my bad…

        And, Keith Y-E, it’s “cite”, not “site” (as to the ‘poor analysis’)… but I didn’t need a college degree to note that… Jr High was actually sufficient…

  3. Keith Y Echols

    They’re handing out degrees like participation trophies.

    Poor analysis will site the income gap between those with degrees and those without them.  Not everybody wants to, needs to or should go to college.  To fix the income gap, incentivize  more manual labor, trade and especially manufacturing jobs to stay in the U.S.   And better fund/improve public schools (like adding trade skills to high schools).

    As for Universities needing more students for revenue?  It’s much like cities that keep approving more and more residential communities for the development fees…..they’re an immediate cash infusion but a net loss over time.  This financial model is unsustainable.

  4. Alan Miller

    Some of this may be pent up demand from Covid-19-related school attendance delays.

    If the demand is rising, raise the cost of tuition – that will decrease demand.

    Or if the U wants more students, decrease the tuition and flood the colleges.

    To allow more Californian’s access, the state should deny applications from out-of-state and out-of-country — all super rich applicants!  End this.

    There is no shame in living in Merced.  Improve the campus there. Also time has come for UC Red Bluff, UC Susanville, UC Bishop, and UC Needles.

    Even $5 billion isn’t going to fix the problems in getting housing built affordably with public union restrictions and private union promises in place.

    Yes, in scoping meetings two decades ago brilliant input on West Village was a diagonal expanding out west to horizon and staggered buildings — same plot.  Idea rejected and it looks like a prison.

    I’d say more but why bother?

     

     

  5. Ron Oertel

    While some have questioned the need for the expansion and implied it was watering down higher education, these data say otherwise.

    College enrollment overall is dropping statewide and across the nation, and has been for years.

    Over the past eight years, college enrollment nationwide has fallen about 11%.  Every sector – public state schools, for-profits and private liberal arts schools — has felt the decline, though it has been especially painful for small private colleges, where, in some cases, institutions have been forced to close.

    Fewer Students Mean Big Trouble For Higher Education : NPR

    But focusing only on the effects of Covid on enrollment obscures that a demographic downturn has already been squeezing colleges and universities for a decade during which the number of students has declined by an unprecedented 2.6 million, or 13 percent.

    With college enrollment falling, universities start to freeze tuition (hechingerreport.org)

    “When the financial crisis hit in 2008, young people viewed that economic uncertainty as a cause for reducing fertility,” said Grawe. “The number of kids born from 2008 to 2011 fell precipitously. Fast forward 18 years to 2026 and we see that there are fewer kids reaching college-going age.”

    Birthrates failed to rebound with the economic recovery. The latest 2017 birthrate data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts new lows, marking almost a decade of reduced fertility.

    College enrollment decline of more than 15% predicted after the year 2025 (hechingerreport.org)
    The UC system is pursuing a larger share of a smaller pie.

    This is also occurring in K-12 school systems across the state, which will further impact demand for college (from in-state students, at least).  K-12 student enrollment is expected to decline by an additional 7% over the next 10 years.

    https://www.ppic.org/interactive/changes-in-k-12-enrollment-across-californias-counties/

     

     

     

     

      1. Ron Oertel

        Again, Don – they are seeking a larger share of a smaller pie.

        The number of students enrolled at the University of California increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite nationwide trends of dropping college enrollment rates affecting other California public universities.

        https://dailybruin.com/2021/01/12/uc-system-sees-increased-fall-enrollment-while-other-institutions-face-decreases

        Now, if you think that’s a good thing to support, that’s a different issue. One might view it as “poaching” of students from other systems. (The same thing that K-12 systems pursue.) Evidence suggests that they do so out of self-interest.

        2. Ron Oertel

          The system-wide UC statistics you cite are irrelevant to any particular UC, especially one like UCD.

          Some may view UCD’s growth plans as irrelevant to the city of Davis’ planning needs.

          (Other than to ensure that someone like Scott Wiener doesn’t take steps to negate its impacts to adjacent cities.  Given Dan Carson’s previous interest in that subject, perhaps he’ll let his thoughts be known to the state.)

          In any case, hasn’t UCD now agreed to house all additional students on campus – going forward? Or more accurately, to make housing available on campus to account for any additional increases?

          1. Don Shor

            The system-wide UC statistics you cite are irrelevant to any particular UC, especially one like UCD.

            Of course they are relevant. UC will apportion student demand based on increased enrollment demand. Obviously that affects UCD.

            Some may view UCD’s growth plans as irrelevant to the city of Davis’ planning needs.

            That makes literally no sense whatsoever.

            In any case, hasn’t UCD now agreed to house all additional students on campus – going forward?

            As the campus grows in enrollment, it grows in staff and faculty as well. Chancellor Katehi’s 2020 Initiative, which was met if not exceeded with respect to student enrollment, expected several thousand faculty and staff along with the increased campus enrollment. UCD has or had plans to house some of those folks, but that part of their expansion has been repeatedly delayed. It’s unlikely they will ever house a significant percentage of their staff and faculty.

            UC is going to grow in enrollment, and so is UCD most likely. If there is a desire to change that, the issue would be addressed at the level of the UC Office of the President and the Regents. UC is a business and is competing vigorously for market share. Very little of their budget now comes from the state (about 11% if I recall). They have a high level of autonomy.

        3. Ron Oertel

          Some may view UCD’s growth plans as irrelevant to the city of Davis’ planning needs.

          Apparently, that also applies to the state’s HCD, in regard to Davis’s “fair share” (RHNA) housing requirements.

          Given that they’ve been refusing to count the student megadorms toward those requirements.

          Apparently, HCD does not view that type of student housing as a city responsibility.

  6. Ron Oertel

    That makes literally no sense whatsoever.

    Perhaps to someone who believes it’s a city’s responsibility to accommodate whatever a UC decides to do. (Perhaps someone who believes that can explain this to HCD, in regard to RHNA fair share housing requirements.)

    But I take it from your response that they UCD has agreed to provide sufficient on-campus housing if they continue pursuing additional students.

    As the campus grows in enrollment, it grows in staff and faculty as well. Chancellor Katehi’s 2020 Initiative, which was met if not exceeded with respect to student enrollment, expected several thousand faculty and staff along with the increased campus enrollment. UCD has or had plans to house some of those folks, but that part of their expansion has been repeatedly delayed.

    Again, delays on campus are not a city responsibility. By the way, isn’t Katehi long-gone?

    But I’m quite certain that the new developments in Woodland are where most of these folks will end up – especially if that delay continues.  In fact, I suspect that many would choose to do so, and that many already have.

    UC is going to grow in enrollment, and so is UCD most likely. If there is a desire to change that, the issue would be addressed at the level of the UC Office of the President and the Regents. UC is a business and is competing vigorously for market share. Very little of their budget now comes from the state (about 11% if I recall). They have a high level of autonomy.

    Exactly.  (Actually, school districts also have a great deal of autonomy.)

    Of course, it will be interesting to see what happens with the Berkeley lawsuit.

    It will also be interesting to see if Wiener succeeds in exempting university developments from CEQA requirements.

Leave a Reply

