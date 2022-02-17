Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

New Legislation Promises to Improve Addiction Recovery Treatments in California

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
(1) Comment
39 Views
Share:
Senator Cortese

By Catherine Potente

SACRAMENTO, CA – California will improve the way it handles addiction recovery if legislation authored by State Senator Dave Cortese is approved by the State Legislature here.

Senator Cortese introduced SB 999, the California Residential Substance Use Disorder Treatment Patient Safety and Fairness Act, this week that promises to ensure those in need of recovery treatments for substance use disorders and addiction get the critical treatment they need.

According to CBS’ 60 Minutes, patients in residential treatments are discharged early by health insurance companies despite concerns and objections made by physicians.

“Long-term care is often denied by insurance company doctors who never see the patient,” reported 60 Minutes. Early discharge of patients could lead to the patient’s possible relapse, which in turn, could lead to the patient’s death.

Senator Cortese charged in a statement, “California law requires that insurance companies cover treatment for addiction recovery, yet many are still denied the critical services they need to survive.”

Cortese said he determined to save lives with the new bill by eliminating the financial motivations that cause health insurance plans to deny critical treatments for patients.

According to statement about the legislation from Cortese, “SB 999 will ensure Californians suffering from substance use disorders and addiction are able to receive treatment that is consistent with criteria developed by the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), safeguard patient access to timely review decisions, and prohibit incentive-based treatment decisions.”

The new bill has amassed strong support across California.

Pete Nielsen, the President and CEO of the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals, expressed his opinion on the matter stating, “Denials, delays, and overriding treatment decisions for substance use disorder services cost Californians in terms of their health, family functioning, employment productivity, and sadly for some, their lives.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Summit Estate Recovery Center in Senate District 15, Sergei Vidov, is also in full support of SB 999.

“Residential substance use disorder facilities like ours, up and down the state of California, are finding it nearly impossible to provide our clients the meaningful tools they need to achieve and sustain long term sobriety. It is critical that our clients be able to focus on their disease in a safe environment and get back to a productive life in the workplace and restore healthy relationships with their friends and family,” said Vidov.

Along with Summit Estate Recovery Center and the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals, LifeSync and PCI Westlake Village have announced support for SB 999.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Catherine is a fourth year undergraduate student at UC Davis, majoring in Psychology and minoring in Communications. She plans to graduate in 2022 and is interested in studying law.

Related posts

One thought on “New Legislation Promises to Improve Addiction Recovery Treatments in California”

  1. Alan Miller

    Along with Summit Estate Recovery Center and the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals, LifeSync and PCI Westlake Village have announced support for SB 999.

    One of those that sounds like, “how could anyone be against this?”.  However, though hard to say from the details given, it makes me seriously question this legislation when the supporters listed are the very recipients of the mass infusion of money that will result.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for