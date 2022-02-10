Odd Fellows Continue Natalie Corona Scholarship

The Davis Odd Fellows will continue to award the ‘Officer Natalie Corona Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarship’ this year.

This scholarship was created after the murder of Officer Natalie Corona on January 10, 2019, to honor her service and commitment to our community. Our goal is to help remove barriers for like-minded individuals who wish to pursue careers in related fields.

High School Seniors from Davis Senior High, King High School, Da Vinci Charter School, and Pierce High School in Arbuckle who plan to major in Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice, or in a First Responder field, and are going on to either a 2-year or a 4-year institution, are eligible to apply. Students in standard or independent study programs are welcome to apply. Scholarships from $1,000-$1,500 will be awarded. The application deadline is April 1, 2022.