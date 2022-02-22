On Eve of Courts Possibility Opening Up Regularly to Public, Access Rules Re-established

By Srimathi Kannan and Joshua Cenzano

SACRAMENTO, CA — The Sacramento County Superior Court presiding judge has reaffirmed policies to regulate new media outlets regarding coverage of juvenile and other court proceedings and to help media and the community understand the judicial process, according to a statement released last week by the court.

On the eve of opening up much indoor activity in the state, it appears the orders may have been issued in anticipation of the public and news media coming back to the Sacramento courtrooms, which have been largely locked down for nearly two years because of COVID-19.

The statement also outlines the public’s basic rights of accessing civil and criminal proceedings online, and informs the public on how the court functions.

The statement also spelled out special rules for the media, re-stating Rule 1.150 of the California Rules of Court which states that any violation of photographing, recording or broadcasting inside the courtroom in any manner is unlawful unless approval is granted at least five days before the proceeding—occurs unless there is a reasonable exception.

The media may record or film limitedly outside the courtroom subject to receipt of a conditional permit. Discretion is subject to the Sacramento Superior Court Public Information Office and the Court Executive Office, the statement notes.

According to Rule 1.150(e)(4), the media must leave an adequate amount of space for pedestrian traffic, subject to the discretionary authority of the presiding judge and judicial officers.

Violations of this code are prosecutable under Code of Civil Procedure 1209(a)(5) and Penal Code Section 166(a)(4), according to the statement.