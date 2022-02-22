Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

On Eve of Courts Possibility Opening Up Regularly to Public, Access Rules Re-established

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
25 Views
Print Newspapers
Share:

Print NewspapersBy Srimathi Kannan and Joshua Cenzano

SACRAMENTO, CA — The Sacramento County Superior Court presiding judge has reaffirmed policies to regulate new media outlets regarding coverage of juvenile and other court proceedings and to help media and the community understand the judicial process, according to a statement released last week by the court.

On the eve of opening up much indoor activity in the state, it appears the orders may have been issued in anticipation of the public and news media coming back to the Sacramento courtrooms, which have been largely locked down for nearly two years because of COVID-19.

The statement also outlines the public’s basic rights of accessing civil and criminal proceedings online, and informs the public on how the court functions.

The statement also spelled out special rules for the media, re-stating Rule 1.150 of the California Rules of Court which states that any violation of photographing, recording or broadcasting inside the courtroom in any manner is unlawful unless approval is granted at least five days before the proceeding—occurs unless there is a reasonable exception.

The media may record or film limitedly outside the courtroom subject to receipt of a conditional permit. Discretion is subject to the Sacramento Superior Court Public Information Office and the Court Executive Office, the statement notes.

According to Rule 1.150(e)(4), the media must leave an adequate amount of space for pedestrian traffic, subject to the discretionary authority of the presiding judge and judicial officers.

Violations of this code are prosecutable under Code of Civil Procedure 1209(a)(5) and Penal Code Section 166(a)(4), according to the statement.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

I am Srimathi from UC Davis School of Law, I'm currently doing my Masters in Law. My aim is to become na IP attorney or either under Public Interest Law to help the public with respect to the injustices.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for