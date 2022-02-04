Pamela Price’s DA Campaign Receives Pivotal Endorsement from Real Justice PAC

Special to the Vanguard

Oakland, CA – Pamela Price is locked in a tight battle to see who will replace outgoing Alameda DA Nancy O’Malley and, on Thursday, she earned what could be a pivotal endorsement from the Real Justice PAC.

Real Justice works to elect compassionate change-agents to serve as district attorneys across the country so they can confront mass incarceration and police brutality.

Real Justice has been at the forefront of local elections, ushering in prosecutors who have promised to transform a criminal legal system that is racist, oppressive, and preys on the poor and marginalized.

“The Alameda County criminal justice system is undeniably broken and flawed. Pamela is the person who can bring critically needed changes to the DA’s office,” stated Chris Lazare, the National Organizing Director of Real Justice PAC.

Lazare added, “She has a deep commitment to radical transformation of the justice system, a commitment informed by her work as a civil rights attorney, community leader and her own personal life story. She is the fighter and the leader that this moment demands, and we are proud to endorse her.”

“I am honored by the endorsement of Real Justice PAC, said Price. “They can see the great need in Alameda County for substantive reform in our criminal justice system. I am committed to being a champion for justice for those who have long been overly-targeted in our legal system and fight for greater safety for ALL.”

Real Justice notes that Pamela Price is the only candidate in the Alameda County DA’s race who has worked to hold police accountable for illegal actions. She is the only candidate who has both sued law enforcement officers and represented them, and has personal experience with over-zealous prosecution by the Alameda County District Attorneys’ office. As a courageous and creative civil rights attorney, Pamela Price is exactly the kind of transformative figure needed to achieve real justice in Alameda County.

Real Justice’s endorsement is sure to have a great impact on the race for DA in Alameda County. The group has helped elect progressives like Larry Krasner (Philadelphia), Rachael Rollins (Boston/Suffolk County), Wesley Bell (Saint Louis County), Kim Foxx (Chicago/Cook County), Joe Gonzales (San Antonio/Bexar County), and Stephanie Morales (Portsmouth, VA), to name a few. The group is one of the most successful organizations working in the prosecutor reform movement.

“The DA’s job is to seek justice in criminal cases, work to prevent crime and serve as a leader in the diverse communities they represent,” Lazare added. “Pamela has shown the drive, experience and spirit to do all three with a lens of equity, fairness and transparency. Pamela is the only candidate people can trust to change the way the DA’s office works – for the better.”

As part of Black History month, the campaign will be highlighting the significant contributions to the fight for race and gender justice that Pamela Price has made as a Black woman.

The Price campaign recently announced the powerful union endorsements of the ATU Local 192 and the ILWU Local 10 and the women-led action committees of Elect Black Women and FundHer.

Pamela has also been endorsed by legendary civil rights activist and author, Professor Angela Davis, actor/activist Danny Glover, reentry advocate Susan Burton, former Ohio State senator Nina Turner, the family of Oscar Grant, including his father and his mother, Rev. Wanda Johnson and a growing list of leaders and elected officials in Alameda County.