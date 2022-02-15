Silicon Valley De-Bug Co-Founder Raj Jayadev Endorses Sajid Khan for Santa Clara District Attorney

Special to the Vanguard

SAN JOSE, CA — Raj Jayadev, the co-founder and coordinator of Silicon Valley De-Bug, has endorsed Sajid Khan for Santa Clara County District Attorney in 2022 in his individual capacity.

“I have seen too many lives destroyed, families separated, and communities decimated by policing and incarceration over the past dozen years. I know Sajid’s principles, values, ability, and personal commitment to the same communities that have been targeted and imprisoned by the current criminal punishment system,” said Raj Jayadev. “Sajid represents a seismic shift in what justice can mean in Santa Clara County — and the amount of irrevocable harm he will prevent through his leadership is simply incalculable.”

De-Bug is a multimedia platform that features the stories of youth, immigrants, low-wage workers, and more in the South Bay. Jayadev’s organizing efforts range from advocating for bail reform to police accountability, and his experiences and writings have been featured in publications such as the New York Times and San Francisco Chronicle.

“Raj is a great friend and an inspiration for his commitment to amplify the voices of marginalized communities, including those impacted by the criminal legal system,” said Sajid Khan. “As Santa Clara County District Attorney, I will partner with justice advocates like Raj to center system impacted people in this movement and to cultivate a justice system that ensures the dignity and safety of all people in this community and beyond.”

Jayadev joins a growing list of endorsements from community leaders and organizations for Sajid’s candidacy, including San Jose CIty Councilmember Sergio Jimenez, Assemblymember Alex Lee, Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez, Silicon Valley Young Democrats, Santa Clara County La Raza Lawyers Association, and South Bay Progressive Alliance.



