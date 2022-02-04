Vacancy Rate Improves Slightly in Davis, but Rental Housing Market Remains Precarious

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – BAE Urban Economics released its annual apartment vacancy and rental rate survey this week and it showed modestly good news as the vacancy rate “eased some from its pre-pandemic lows as students returned to the University of California, Davis, for in-person instruction in the fall.”

While the 1.4 percent vacancy rate is significantly lower than the deceptive 12.2 percent from the fall of 2020, when the campus had planned for remote instruction during the 2020-21 school year, however, excluding that year, the 1.4 percent rate is the highest since 2016.

However, rent continued to climb with a 10.9 percent increase in the fall of 2021 compared to 2020.

“The combined average rental rate increased 10.9% from $2,183 per unit in fall 2020 to $2,420,” the university said this week in a release. “The report attributes the increase, in part, to the growing number of larger bed-leased units, which bring in more rent per unit compared with unit-leased apartments. It also suggests that properties may have increased rents in 2021 at a higher rate to make up for lower increases in 2020.”

A total of 119 apartment complexes and property management companies representing 10,540 rental units, or 18% more units than last year, responded to the survey, commissioned by UC Davis Student Housing and Dining Services. The report’s calculations exclude units rented at below-market rates; only the 10,079 market-rate units were included.

The university also reports that UC Davis housed about 14,080 students.

The university notes, “With capacity to accommodate slightly more than 15,000 students on campus, the campus has already met the goal of providing at least that many beds by fall 2023 under the terms of a 2018 memorandum of understanding with the city of Davis and Yolo County.”

Even during the pandemic, UC Davis said, “the campus has continued planning and constructing new student housing and addressing issues of affordability of student housing more broadly.”

It opened the Green at West Village in the fall of 2020, with more than 1000 beds for transfer and continuing students.

That expanded to 2300 beds at the Green in fall 2021. It also opened Shasta Hall with 800 residence hall beds—that facility opened a year before expected.

Anticipated to open in the fall 2023, the expanded Orchard Park redevelopment project will provide up to 200 two-bedroom units for students with families and housing for up to 1,100 graduate students. The total bed count for the new Orchard Park will be approximately 1,550.

Bed leases are on the rise. While the majority of the surveyed properties were leasing whole units, the survey noted that 2996 of the units were leased on a per-bed basis.

“This inventory of bed leasing properties represents nearly double the number of bed-leasing properties in prior survey periods,” BAE reports. “This increase is driven by several factors, including the delivery of new bed-leasing properties, expansion of existing bed-leasing properties, conversion of unit-leasing properties to a bed leasing program, and a slightly higher response rate from bed-leasing properties relative to prior year surveys.”

The report notes, “Only nine percent of respondents reported decreasing rental rates relative to the prior leasing period. This is slightly higher than the historical average, of between zero and five percent, but is significantly lower than the 2020 survey where over one-third of respondents reported decreasing rents to help fill vacancies.”

The report, as indicated above, also found a primary reason for the increased rent “is the growing number of larger bed-leased units present in the market, which bring in more rent per unit compared to unit-leased apartments.”

However, they found that “the increase in the blended rental rate between 2020 and 2021 is well above historical increases.” However, “when averaged with the 3.1 percent increase experienced between 2019 and 2020, the average annual increase over these two years is comparable to historical annual averages. This suggests that properties may have increased rents in 2021 at a higher rate in order to make up for a lower increase in the prior year.”

Finally, the report noted, “Although the 12-month leases still represent the predominant lease structure, the number of alternative leasing structures reported in the 2021 survey is significantly higher than any prior survey period. These flexible lease terms may have been offered to provide further incentives to residents.”

They add that bed-leasing complexes allow “units to partially turnover, meaning the re-lease of a bed or bedroom within an already occupied unit. This turnover strategy provides additional flexibility for tenants and allows the property owner or manager to minimize long-term vacancy.”