Yolo DA Candidate Cynthia Rodriguez Calls on Orange County DA to Resign while Reisig Remains Silent

Cynthia Rodriguez

Special to the Vanguard

Winters, CA – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has lost the respect of the legal and broader community at-large after accusing Black men of dating white women to get themselves out of “bad situations.” There is a long list of high-profile California district attorneys from both sides of the aisle who have renounced and called for Spitzer’s resignation. One name missing from this list is the current California District Attorney Association President and Yolo County District Attorney, Jeff Reisig.

“Reisig once again refuses to do what is best for public safety and for Yolo County. By not calling for Spitzer’s resignation, he reaffirms his commitment to protecting the status quo and those already in power,” said Cynthia Rodriguez, candidate for Yolo County District Attorney.

District Attorney Reisig has a long history of criminalizing and over-prosecuting the Black community. While Black people account for only 3% of Yolo County residents, they represent 25% of the jail population. Reisig’s dedication to targeting the Black community is so extreme, he routinely overcharges violent crimes as felonies to circumvent Prop 47— ignoring the will of the voters who overwhelming passed the proposition in 2014 with more than 60% of the vote.

“Our District Attorney’s Office has been out of step and out of line for years,” said Rodriguez. “Our community deserves a District Attorney who leads with equal justice, fair treatment, and integrity. This is just another example proving where Reisig’s loyalties truly lie, and they are certainly not with the communities most impacted by our criminal justice system.”


