Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon Endorses Challenger Pete Hardin for Orange County District Attorney of Embattled Incumbent

By Ozzy Hernandez

ANAHEIM, CA – Times may be changing in Orange County.

With a number of scandals plaguing the county’s district attorney, many endorsements from prominent political figures in California are not headed towards District Attorney incumbent Todd Spitzer’s camp.

Rather, they are headed towards his opponent, Pete Hardin, who received a big endorsement this week that could potentially increase traction in his campaign.

In a press statement, State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon endorsed Hardin’s campaign to be Orange County’s next top prosecutor.

Speaker Rendon commended Hardin’s commitment “to fighting for the safety and security of our communities” as well as his past experience in the Marine Corp.

Hardin is a former prosecutor himself, having served as a Deputy District Attorney for Orange County in 2015, and a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office from 2015-2017.

Since then he has been in private practice, and in 2020, Hardin created his own law firm, “The Hardin Law Group.”

Speaker Rendon also added Hardin’s campaign is a “breath of fresh air” from Spitzer’s bid for reelection, noting the “racist remarks of the current District Attorney undermine the integrity of our entire criminal justice system.”

DA Spitzer’s approval ratings were already sinking before new allegations of misconduct. He is being sued by four women who alleged to have been victimized by a friend of Spitzer’s and the DA did nothing to admonish the behavior.

Spitzer’s current term ends in November 2022 and will likely be the Republican nominee for the position.

It is unclear if Hardin will be the Democratic nominee when state primary elections are held in June, but given county’s increasingly diverse electorate, he is well positioned to be the top contender, claim political pundits.

