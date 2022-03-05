Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon Endorses Challenger Pete Hardin for Orange County District Attorney of Embattled Incumbent

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
11 Views
Share:
Pete Hardin announced his candidacy for Orange County DA – courtesy photo

By Ozzy Hernandez

ANAHEIM, CA – Times may be changing in Orange County.

With a number of scandals plaguing the county’s district attorney, many endorsements from prominent political figures in California are not headed towards District Attorney incumbent Todd Spitzer’s camp.

Rather, they are headed towards his opponent, Pete Hardin, who received a big endorsement this week that could potentially increase traction in his campaign.

In a press statement, State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon endorsed Hardin’s campaign to be Orange County’s next top prosecutor.

Speaker Rendon commended Hardin’s commitment “to fighting for the safety and security of our communities” as well as his past experience in the Marine Corp.

Hardin is a former prosecutor himself, having served as a Deputy District Attorney for Orange County in 2015, and a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office from 2015-2017.

Since then he has been in private practice, and in 2020, Hardin created his own law firm, “The Hardin Law Group.”

Speaker Rendon also added Hardin’s campaign is a “breath of fresh air” from Spitzer’s bid for reelection, noting the “racist remarks of the current District Attorney undermine the integrity of our entire criminal justice system.”

DA Spitzer’s approval ratings were already sinking before new allegations of misconduct. He is being sued by four women who alleged to have been victimized by a friend of Spitzer’s and the DA did nothing to admonish the behavior.

Spitzer’s current term ends in November 2022 and will likely be the Republican nominee for the position.

It is unclear if Hardin will be the Democratic nominee when state primary elections are held in June, but given county’s increasingly diverse electorate, he is well positioned to be the top contender, claim political pundits.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Ozzy is a fifth year college student double majoring in Political Science and Performing Arts at CSU Channel Islands. He plans on attending law school and become an attorney. On his free time, he loves to indulge in the theater and embark on outdoor adventures

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for