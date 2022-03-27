Breaking News
Bill Introduced Aims to Solve California's Housing and Homelessness Crisis

Possessions of a homeless person on Capital Mall Drive in Sacramento on Saturday, September 11, 2021.(Photo by Robert J Hansen)

by Robert J. Hansen

A Constitutional amendment was introduced in the California legislature yesterday that would create an account that 5 percent of General Funds tax revenue would be transferred to for ten years to address housing and homelessness.

ACA 14, the Housing Opportunities for Everyone (HOPE) Act, is a Constitutional amendment establishing a long-term funding stream for solving California’s housing and homelessness crisis according to its author, Assemblymember Buffy Wicks.

“Homelessness is the moral crisis of our time,” Wicks said on Twitter. “Solving it is a moral imperative.”

Berkeley architect Alfred Twu said ACA 14 is one of this year’s biggest housing bills and would set aside $10 billion in housing funding each year.

“Enough to house 50,000 people who are homeless and build an additional 40,000 affordable housing units each year,” Twu said.

In the current market, 2.2 million extremely low income and very low income renter households are competing for 664,000 affordable rental units according to the bill.

Of the six million renter households in the state, 1.7 million are paying more than 50 percent of their income toward rent.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that the state needs an additional 1.5 million housing units affordable to very low income Californians.

Wicks said California voters consistently rank housing and homelessness as top issues we need to resolve,” Wicks said.

She said Governor Gavin Newsom has demonstrated unprecedented leadership in responding to this call.

“Now, it’s the Legislature’s turn to take bold and ongoing action to commit the resources needed to solve them,” Wicks said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf applauded the authors of ACA 14 for proposing a consistent funding stream to address California’s greatest challenges; homelessness and the lack of affordable housing.

“The HOPE Act is a decade-long commitment that delivers solutions without raising taxes,” Schaaf said.

If ACA 14 passes in the legislature it will be on the November ballot for California voters to decide on.

About The Author

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Robert is covering the Yolo County DA's race for the Vanguard.

6 thoughts on "Bill Introduced Aims to Solve California's Housing and Homelessness Crisis"

  1. Keith Olson

    “The HOPE Act is a decade-long commitment that delivers solutions without raising taxes,” Schaaf said.

    Yeah right.  The money appears out of thin air.

    1. Ron Glick

      The state has been running huge surpluses so it has lots of money to tackle lots of problems and this is a major problem. To propose a huge solution is not unreasonable. Its the job of the legislature to examine the details and mechanics of what is possible.

      1. Ron Oertel

        The state has been running huge surpluses so it has lots of money to tackle lots of problems and this is a major problem.

        And yet, its cities throughout the state have long-term structural deficits – usually related to retirements of city employees via the state-run CALPERS system.

        You’d think that the state could take this money that they’re supposedly awash in, and address that.

  2. Ron Glick

    ” 2.2 million extremely low income and very low income renter households are competing for 664,000 affordable rental units”

    “Of the six million renter households in the state, 1.7 million are paying more than 50 percent of their income toward rent.”

    Shocking numbers.

    “Homelessness is the moral crisis of our time,” Wicks said on Twitter. “Solving it is a moral imperative.”

    I agree with Wicks its a moral imperative.

     

  3. Keith Olson

    “Homelessness is the moral crisis of our time,” Wicks said on Twitter. “Solving it is a moral imperative.”

    Solving homelessness will never happen unless we find a way to solve drug addiction.  Also because of our open borders due to the Biden administration we have an endless stream of homeless immigrants that will always lead to keeping our state underwater when it comes to adequate housing.

  4. Ron Glick

    First of all not every homeless person is a drug addict although many are. Most UC college students are not drug addicts. See the article attached.

    Secondly blaming immigrants is an excuse to do nothing. Still I agree to a certain extent. California has gone from 16 million to 40 million since I moved here in 1960. Yet we have failed to plan for and construct the housing we need for a population that was recognized to be growing dramatically 50 years ago when I was going to college.

    https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/27/us/uc-berkeley-lawsuit-student-enrollment-housing-costs-cec/index.html

