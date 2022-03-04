Comparing Oakland and San Francisco’s Crime Stats Ahead of DA Office Elections

By Jake Romero

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The fates of San Francisco and Alameda Counties’ District Attorney’s Offices hang in the balance until June and November, respectively, but one thing is for certain: rising crime rates are at the center of it all, at least according to recall proponents.

San Francisco had a total of 56 homicides in 2021 compared to 48 in 2020 and 41 in 2019, according to crime statistics.

Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s District Attorney, faces a recall election with many believing that San Francisco has become less safe and that Boudin is enabling criminals to reoffend by not prosecuting harshly enough.

One pro-recall committee cites the deaths of two women carried out by a paroled felon as motivating their support of the recall.

Oakland—with a population roughly half of San Francisco’s—saw 134 homicides in 2021 compared to 102 in 2020 and 74 in 2019, according to the city’s crime reports.

Oakland saw an eight percent increase in violent crime in 2021, whereas San Francisco saw a one percent increase.

While the recall effort against Boudin largely blames him for the city’s crime increase, data show that crime has increased across the nation in recent years and that reports of burglaries, rape and assault have decreased since Boudin took office.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley was also the subject of a recall effort last year—which did not go to a vote—after announcing that her office would not prosecute BART police officer Anthony Pirone for his alleged involvement in the 2009 death of Oscar Grant, III.

DA O’Malley will not be seeking re-election this year, but three candidates are running for her office: Pamela Price, Terry Wiley and Jimmie Wilson.

The election for Alameda County District Attorney will be this November, and the San Francisco recall election is scheduled for June 7.