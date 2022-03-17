Council Moves Forward with New Mace Redesign

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – For three years it had become a focal point for frustration and anger on the part of many South Davis residents, who derisively referred to it as “Mace Mess” and packed many public meetings held in South Davis, pre-pandemic. But the proposal put forward by the city after years of input and feedback generated just two public comments.

Councilmember Will Arnold put it simply, “I think the success of the community outreach process is evident by the lack of overwhelming public comment today.”

He quickly added, “Not entirely nor do I pretend to think there’s uniform satisfaction about either the action that we’re taking tonight or about any of the proposed actions. But it was not all that long ago that there was a lot of upset folks commenting on this issue.”

The process has been long and drawn out, but the council has tried to thread the needle by addressing concerns of those angry about traffic delays and those worried about safety for bikes and pedestrians and school children going to class.

As Councilmember Arnold put it, “I do believe we are working toward a solution that honors the goals that we set out to achieve when we were first, many years ago, venturing to address some of the undeniable connectivity issues that exists with the previous design—including the lack of facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians, including children going to Pioneer Elementary School to have a safe way of crossing this very busy street.”

In 2016, the city completed the Mace Blvd Improvement Project “with the intent to create a safer traveling environment for motor vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians.” There were concerns at that time that existing conditions on Mace Blvd., and at the intersection of Mace Blvd./Cowell Blvd., created significant barriers to increased walking and bicycling.

However, the road redesign, which led to a reduction of vehicle travel lanes combined with increased cut-through traffic due to directional apps and freeway congestion, led to traffic backups on Mace during peak hours, especially on Thursdays and Fridays.

The council agreed in April 2019 “to revisit the corridor with a new consultant and come up with a revised design that was better than the ‘before project’ condition and an improvement on the current design.”

While many have put the primary blame for the traffic impacts on the road redesign, other factors have contributed to the congestion.

Councilmember Arnold noted that the problems with peak traffic actually predated the redesign.

“I’m not under the impression that the congestion that we’re experiencing now is a result of the redesign that happened,” he said. “Whether the redesign exacerbated it or made it worse in very specific ways, I think is open for debate.”

Councilmember Arnold later said that a reason for the high traffic demand “is because Davis happens to fall between two of the largest and fastest growing jobs centers in California on the way to some of the most beautiful places in the world.”

The cost of this project looms large—$2.5 million for Phase 1 and a total of $4.5 million for the entire proposed project.

“It is very important to this community that we move forward with these improvements,” Councilmember Dan Carson said. “They’re not inexpensive.”

He said, “I know we will need to do also some careful financial planning, to make sure that we do our best to contain the costs, that we do our best to leverage the city’s resources, to find additional resources to help pay for this. That we look very carefully at the add-ons that have been suggested.”

Later Councilmember Carson added, “I think one of the important aspects of this project is it shows how our city and our county government can work together through a great many issues, about as complicated as we ever have had to deal with, particularly in the realm of infrastructure, and arrive—that probably isn’t a perfect plan, but is a reasonable plan, that serves the, the interests of both city and county government here.”

Lucas Frerichs, who acted as mayor in the absence of Gloria Partida, pointed out, “We felt like there were adjustments to the original project that needed to be made.”

He also noted the slowdown in the process as part of the pandemic.

He acknowledged that “there is definitely additional work to be done on behalf of the city of the county.”

He added that he has personally attended all the public meetings—some in person and some virtual.

“Some of the issues experienced on Mace are in part due to the conditions on Interstate 80 and the usage of the Waze maps apps. I think there’s going to be that discussion and potential changes along the 80 corridor in the years ahead.”

Councilmember Josh Chapman noted that Mace was “one of the biggest issues, if not the biggest issue when I was running for this seat.”

Like his colleagues, he saw “redirection of cars off of 80 are a big problem that we’re facing on Mace Blvd., and there are a lot of issues and pieces that have moved forward, especially with the pilot lights that really do get at and address the issue around timing and throwing off the algorithm on that.”

He added, “Not everything is going to be perfect.”

The council voted 4-0 with Partida absent to move forward on the redesign.