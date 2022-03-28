Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 148: Jarrett Adams from Wrongful Conviction to Attorney

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
14 Views
Share:

Jarrett Adams was a high school student and made one mistake—he went to a college party and ended up wrongly convicted for the rape of a white college woman, having been convicted by an all-white jury and facing nearly 30 years in prison.

It took him nearly ten years to get exonerated with the help of the Wisconsin Innocence Project.

Amazingly, he took the lessons he learned as a jailhouse attorney during his incarceration and worked his way through law school and now has a non-profit, dedicated to exonerating the wrongly convicted.

As he explains, his book takes you through his journey and you feel like you are in the shoes of that scared 17-year-old, who has no idea what is in store for him.

Listen as he talks about his experience behind bars, being wrongly convicted, how he got through law school and his current work.  He also discusses the role that race played in his wrongful conviction and the criminal legal system.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for