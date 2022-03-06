Judge Not Happy about Inappropriate Comment from Attorney on Zoom in Court

By Luke Kyaw

VENTURA, CA – This past Friday, in Ventura County Superior Court, Judge Patricia Murphy heard a drug case, but it was a comment overheard—the court hearings were being done via Zoom—by the judge later than seemingly sparked problems.

The accused was charged with the sale of a controlled substance in November of last year. Her attorney, Douglas Melson, requested to waive time and continue the matter to May 25.

Melson also stood in for fellow attorney Max Gorby regarding another case and requested a similar continuance for the same day.

Apparently, it seemed that Attorney Gorby was experiencing connectivity issues earlier in the day and he could not show up in court after the lunch break.

When Melson was explaining Gorby’s connectivity issues to the court and asking that he be allowed to stand in, he alluded that Gorby had tried to articulate his technical difficulties earlier—albeit in a way not so appropriate.

Judge Murphy expanded upon this, stating that she heard someone say, “We’ve been waiting a long time. When can I call my case?” And he made it clear she didn’t appreciate that comment from an attorney.

Melson clarified that the comment was not from him but from Gorby, explaining the statement by Gorby was very inappropriate.

Judge Murphy then allowed the continuance to May 25 for both cases.

