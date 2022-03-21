Man Knowingly Gives Up Basic Rights in Prelim Plea Deal

By Amy Berberyan

MODESTO, CA — Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves accepted a plea deal here late last week from Cody Markus Hill in his preliminary hearing, but wanted to be sure Hill knew he was giving up his rights to do so.

Hill, charged with possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from using a firearm, pleaded no contest to the felony.

Judge Reeves stressed the consequences of a no contest plea and questioned whether Hill knew that it would have the same force as a guilty plea in her court. Hill responded in the affirmative.

“I will be finding you guilty based on your no contest plea,” Judge Reeves added.

She then addressed Deputy District Attorney Sara Sousa, who went over the circumstances of the incident.

On Aug. 7, 2021, Hill was charged for a felony for having a black semi-automatic firearm in his possession. Based on a previous conviction on Feb. 2, 2018, he had been prohibited from possessing one.

Hill and his defense attorney, Reed Wagner, both agreed that these facts were correct and that there was a factual basis behind Hill’s no contest plea to the charge.

Furthermore, Judge Reeves made it clear that by pleading no contest Hill was waiving his rights to both a preliminary hearing and jury trial.

Judge Reeves suspended the imposition of Hill’s sentence for 24 months and put him on formal felony probation. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 57 days in county jail.

As the case drew to a close, Judge Reeves wished Hill good luck.