Nancy Pelosi Endorses Stock Trading Ban



By Ineka Damen

San Francisco– After receiving extensive backlash from both Democrats and Republicans for

her silence on the issue, Nancy Pelosi endorses a stock trading ban pushed by Democrats in

the House of Representatives. A stock trading ban would prohibit Congress members from

trading stocks to prevent possible conflicts of interest from occurring.

In December 2021, Pelosi rejected a potential stock trading ban, stating that members of

Congress “should be able to participate in our government’s free-market economy.” After

Pelosi’s public statement, she faced public outcry from both parties in Congress, as well as from

citizens. They alleged that her and her husband’s stock holdings, worth millions, caused her

initial opposition to the ban.

Part of the rationale for the proposed stock trading ban is the idea that members of Congress

have an unfair advantage compared to the public because of the daily briefings on classified

information they receive. The classified briefings can lead to possible insider trading when

members of congress buy or sell stocks based on the information they receive.

Members of Congress have been engaging in questionable stock decisions as outlined by a

New York Times article in Jan. For example, Kentucky Democrat Representative John

Yarmuth bought cannabis stock while supporting legislation in favor of the industry. Another

example involves Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul’s wife, who bought stock in Gilead

Sciences – a company that made a COVID antiviral drug – in the early days of the COVID-19

pandemic.

Although the politicians engaging in these practices have claimed they did nothing wrong, there

is still a large percentage of U.S. voters who lack trust in their government because of the optics

that these examples give to the public. A survey conducted by a conservative advocacy group,

Convention of States Action, found that only 5% of voters approved of stock trading within

Congress.

At a time of great division in the country, members of both parties can agree to banning stock

trading within Congress. With 70% of voters supporting this ban, advocates say that it would

restore public trust in Congress, which currently has an 18% approval rating from voters,

according to a recent Gallup poll.

Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor and current Public Policy Professor at UC Berkeley,

argues that “banning members of Congress from trading stocks should be a no-brainer,

including as a means to reinforcing the public’s trust in government.” Reich adds that “members

of Congress are elected by the people to make decisions based on what is best for them and

not based on what is best for their stock portfolio.”

As Pelosi’s endorsement for the concept of a stock trading ban within Congress is a huge step

in the right direction for the Democrats actively pushing legislation to be written, there is

currently no specific piece of legislation yet. However, those in favor of the ban hope to see

legislation finalized and put up to a vote before the November midterm elections this year.

Pelosi’s support for the ban will significantly help Democrats increase their support from more

members of Congress.

Ineka Damen is a writer for the Vanguard’s Social Justice Desk. She is from Santa Barbara, CA,

and is currently studying Political Science with an emphasis in American Politics as well as a

minor in Public Policy at UC Berkeley.