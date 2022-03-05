U.S. Senator Cori Bush Criticizes Biden for Pushing More Funding for Police

By Sofia Leguria

ST. LOUIS, MO – President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union this week, and rejected the Democratic party’s call to defund the police – U.S. Senator Cori Bush (D-MO) strongly disagreed and said so.

As democrats get geared up for the midterm elections coming up in the next few months, political commentators said Biden decided to distance himself from many in the party who have supported defunding the police.

Bush took to twitter to respond to Biden’s statements and continued to push her agenda to shift government resources away from the police.

She tweeted, “All our country has done is given more funding to the police. The result? 2021 set a record for fatal police shootings.”

The Washington Post reported that 1,055 fatal police shootings nationwide last year, the most the outlet has documented in a year since it began compiling data on police killings in 2015.

In his speech Biden said, “We should all agree, the answer is not to defund the police. The answer is to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them. Fund them with resources and training. Resources and training they need to protect their communities.”

In response Bush tweeted, “defund the police… invest in our communities…With all due respect, Mr. President, you didn’t mention saving Black lives once in this speech.”

Last year the American Rescue Plan Act was approved by congress and got $350 million dollars for law enforcement to hire more police officers and invest in more training.

Last October a survey went around that showed a small minority of Americans wanted police budgets to decrease.

This is very different from the same survey that was taken in June 2020 that showed 26 percent of people wanted police budgets to decrease significantly.

Political consultant Mike Berg said, “Defunding police is absolutely toxic with voters, but the most prominent Democrat in Missouri still wants to do it, Cori Bush is going to ensure Democrats are forever known as the party of ‘defund the police.”

Bush is also a pastor, registered nurse, criminal justice reformer and Black Lives Matter activist.

