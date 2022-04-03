3rd Time Not the Charm; Man’s Preliminary Hearing Results in Judge Setting Trial

By Aryal Aglugub and Sofia Leguria

MODESTO, CA – The third time was definitely not the charm this week in Stanislaus County Superior Court for Aaron James Anderson, who had his preliminary hearing regarding his probation violation and multiple alleged crimes.

Anderson has two cases going on right now—one is a conviction for domestic violence, and he is also facing charges for burglary.

Called to the witness stand was Anderson’s ex-girlfriend who spoke about Anderson’s continued attempts to see her despite a restraining order, and her property that was stolen from her house the day of his arrest.

On Jan. 28, 2022, she said she woke up to Anderson in her house smoking a cigarette. She then told him to leave from her upstairs balcony and went to wake up her roommate.

At that time Anderson left the house, she alleges, with her cell phone, valued by her at $1,200, so she called the police.

Anderson had been dating her for three years, including during periods of time when he was in jail or under a restraining order to stay away from her and specifically her home.

Anderson at one point lived in her house and periodically had keys to the residence, but at this time did not, she said.

He also did not have a cell phone so he would just show up at her house without an invitation or warning, oftentimes between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., the witness alleged.

Under cross-examination, defense attorney Laureen Keen established that it had been standard practice in their relationship for him to just show up at the house unannounced, therefore he had no prior motive to steal.

Anderson had also broken his restraining order many times before Jan. 28 and she willfully let him in the home while they were dating, even after the alleged domestic violence, said the witness.

The judge sided with the defense on one of the charges regarding the intent to commit theft.

Judge Carrie Stephens stated, “I just don’t view it that way, to be honest with you it just seems to me the defendant was just in her house as he is accustomed to doing the early morning hours without her permission.”

Stephens added, “I don’t see any evidence that he entered that residence to steal or commit that theft or felony, so the court is not going to hold the defendant to Count 1.”

Stephens and the court did accept Count 2, felony grand theft, as well as Count 3, a misdemeanor violation.

Anderson is also in violation of probation so his probation was revoked. Arraignment and trial setting is set for April 20.

