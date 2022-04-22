COVID and VISA Combine to Delay – Once Again – Basic DUI Matter

By Alexander Ramirez

WOODLAND, CA – A case involving a driving under the influence charge in Davis was set to go this week, but is now continued here in Yolo County Superior Court – and the reason has an international flavor. And a COVID one.

The accused (unnamed because the charge is a misdemeanor) allegedly was driving under the influence on Sept. 26 of last year and the case has been postponed after months of warrants, pleas, and continuances.

The defense attorney of record, Nicole Denise Costen, was absent in court and instead replaced by her husband, attorney Jesse Ruiz, who works in the same firm.

Ruiz requested for his client’s matters to be continued because the accused is a Chinese national and his visa expired and a 30-day pandemic quarantine period was in place. Because of this, Ruiz requested a 60-day extension.

Judge David W. Reed decided to assign the case to a non-arraignment department since this case has been in Dept. 1 for about five previous dates.

The judge and Ruiz both agreed on July 13 for the new date – making it nearly 10 months that the accused’s matters have been pending in court.

