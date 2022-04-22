Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COVID and VISA Combine to Delay – Once Again – Basic DUI Matter

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Vanguard Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
21 Views
Share:

By Alexander Ramirez

WOODLAND, CA – A case involving a driving under the influence charge in Davis was set to go this week, but is now continued here in Yolo County Superior Court – and the reason has an international flavor. And a COVID one.

The accused (unnamed because the charge is a misdemeanor) allegedly was driving under the influence on Sept. 26 of last year and the case has been postponed after months of warrants, pleas, and continuances.

The defense attorney of record, Nicole Denise Costen, was absent in court and instead replaced by her husband, attorney Jesse Ruiz, who works in the same firm.

Ruiz requested for his client’s matters to be continued because the accused is a Chinese national and his visa expired and a 30-day pandemic quarantine period was in place. Because of this, Ruiz requested a 60-day extension.

Judge David W. Reed decided to assign the case to a non-arraignment department since this case has been in Dept. 1 for about five previous dates.

The judge and Ruiz both agreed on July 13 for the new date – making it nearly 10 months that the accused’s matters have been pending in court.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Alexander Ramirez is a third-year Political Science major at the University of California, Davis. He hopes to hone his writing skills in preparation for the inevitable time of graduation.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for