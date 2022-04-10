Breaking News
Current Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton Nabs County Dem Party Unanimous Endorsement

Diana Becton, Contra Costa DA speaking at Hastings in February

By Matthew Torres

CONCORD, CA – Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton continues to receive big support from her community, recently being unanimously endorsed for re-election by the Democratic Party of Contra Costa County.

The chair of the Democratic Party of Contra Costa County, Katie Ricklefs, notes the importance of the position and how Becton fulfills that role, stating, “Who we elect as district attorney will have both immediate and long-lasting impacts on our community.”

Ricklefs added, “We have already seen DA Becton’s effectiveness in making our communities safer and creating fairer systems for everyone. That is why the Democratic Party of Contra Costa stands united in our effort to re-elect DA Diana Becton.”

DA Becton, when taking office in 2017, became the first woman, as well as first African-American District Attorney in the County’s history. She still remains the only African-American District Attorney in California.

In her tenure as District Attorney, Becton has eliminated backlog of untested sexual assault kits, established the county’s first Human Trafficking Unit, co-leads the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, established a Cold Case Homicide Unit, and joined Code for America.

In response to this endorsement, DA Becton said, “I am honored to receive the Democratic Party of Contra Costa County’s unanimous endorsement. (The party’s) confidence in my ability to keep delivering safety, justice, and progress for the people of Contra Costa County is matched by my commitment. I am running for re-election to continue the important work of supporting victims, focusing resources on violent crime, holding polluters accountable, and reducing mass incarceration.”

Matthew Torres is a fourth year Criminal Justice major at California State University, Sacramento expecting to graduate in Spring 2022. After graduation he will be continuing his studies in law school.

