DiSC Campaign Bleeds into Public Comment For the Davis City Council

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Political campaigns are supposed to be separate matters from government functions, but because land use issues that originate with the council end up on the ballot, sometimes there has been a bleedover of the campaign realm into the council meeting public comments.

On Tuesday however, even by those standards the lines were blurred.

Alan Pryor, speaking as a Principal Officer and Treasurers of the No on Measure H campaign, No on DiSC said, “Two weeks ago, I, along with five signers of the argument against Measure H ballot statement sued by Councilmember, Dan Carson for allegedly making false and misleading statements in that ballot statement in the brief filed by Mr. Carson’s LA lawyers.”

Pryor noted that they filed the lawsuit at the last possible moment, “Then had articles prepared, planted and ready to be published the first thing the next morning by the Davis Enterprise and the Vanguard, before we were even notified about the filing.”

He added, “By that time we had less than two days to scramble, to hire lawyer and get ready for the first hearing.”

Pryor noted that just one words was ordered removed and the change of pounds back to metric tons.

“So now Carson has unmitigated gall and hubris to go bragging around on the campaign circuit, claiming victory. And that this was the first time ever that a campaign statement in Yolo County was judged to be misleading, nevermind that almost 99% of the language in the statement was left unchanged by the judge.”

He continued, “Let’s be clear here. This wasn’t really about changing the language in the ballot statement. This lawsuit was a political, dirty trick, pure and simple. Is attempting to subvert free speech and financially intimidate participation in elections the new normal for Davis politics now? Shame on you Dan Carson for this brutish and thuggish behavior.”

Roberta Millstein also a signer of the ballot statement added, “I watched in horor as the lawsuit filed by Councilmember Dan Carson unfolded before us over the last weeks. When the dust cleared, the judge required only two very minor changes in the ballot statement.”

She charged, “The timing of this lawsuit and its announcement in the local press suggests that Councilmember Carson’s intentions were never really about changing the ballot language. It all along was a along shot.”

Instead, she argued this was “what he was really intending was to put the no on DiSC Campaign in a financial chokehold.”

Michael Coleman who called in later noted in a public comment that there are hundreds of ballot measures during the election cycles, “in virtually every election cycle, some of these end up in court with challenges about election ballot arguments and analysis. So the recent court case regarding Measure H is not so unique.”

He noted that such process “strengthen our democracy by improving the accuracy of ballot information presented to the voters in official materials.”

Councilmember Dan Carson said following the public comment session, “In light of some of hte comments we all heard earlier during public comment, I do feel a need to respond.”

He continued, “We ordinarily don’t focus on politics in this chamber, um, but we live in a troubling world now of alternative facts that are spread and endlessly recycled on social media until folks end up believing things that just plain aren’t true.”

Carson continued for another minute or so, but his colleagues clearly were not comfortable with him responding to public comment on purely political matters.

Mayor Partida jumped in, “I appreciate that you want to defend yourself, I absolutely support you in the campaign for Measure H. If you can maybe keep…”

Carson assured her he was almost done.

Mayor Partida added, “It’s a little unusual I think…”

Following Carson’s comments, Lucas Frerichs, the Vice Mayor, said, “This council performed its role and obligation which is to vet a project and potentially place it on the ballot. And we’ve done that.”

He continued, “There’s an external political campaign occurring which also happens particularly for this Measure, but honestly I’m uncomfortable with… We can’t prohibit what was said in public comment, but I do think this sort of politicalization of this particular issue as it relates to… I think we’re getting far afield from our roles and responsibilities particularly in conducting the people’s business before us this evening.”

He added, that people can go out into the political world and lob their accusations, “I think that’s all fine and appropriate, but I do not think it should be a part of the city council meetings as far as the city council side of the equation is concerned.”