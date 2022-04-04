Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Episode 149: Santa Clara Law Professor David Ball

This week on Everyday Injustice we talk with Santa Clara Law Professor David Ball.  Among the topics we discuss are his work on the Corrections Committee of the ABA’s Criminal Justice Section where he has been co-chair.  We talk about mass incarceration and alternatives to traditional incarceration.  We talk about the new jail in Santa Clara County and about the need for bail reform.  We also talked about his work on a blue ribbon commission on the legalization of marijuana.

