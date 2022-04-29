Guest Commentary: Davis Must Build More Housing to Avoid Municipal Stagnation



by Jackson Mills

Healthy cities are consistent growth machines. They continuously attract new residents while supporting their existing population that contribute to the local economy. The revenue a city earns from this population base is then used to fund and expand essential services, such as education, public safety, healthcare, energy, water, transportation, and much more. These improved services then attract more new residents to the city, spurring more spending and development.

This is a healthy cycle for cities, allowing them to grow at a steady pace and make tangible improvements to services and attractions that bolster the quality of life. What happens, however, when a community hijacks this growth process? What happens when attempts are made to freeze a city in a particular time period and prevent this cycle from occurring? We don’t have to go far to find answers.

Over the last 20 years, the city of Davis has largely stopped growing. According to the U.S. Census, the city experienced a 10-year population growth of 30.5% from 1990 to 2000. This dropped to 8.8% from 2000 to 2010, and from 2005 to 2010 total growth was less than 2%. This slow pace continued through the next decade, with 1.9% total growth between 2010 and 2020.

Davis’s population growth stagnation stems from the fact that the city stopped building meaningful levels of housing. The city grew at a steady pace from the 1970s to the 1990s, but new housing construction dropped off at the turn of the century. From 2010 to 2020, just 1,200 units were built, an increase of 4.6%, or less than half a percentage point annually.

This was due to a variety of factors. One of the most notable was the passage of Measure J in 2000, which required a citywide vote on any development project that necessitated annexation of land adjacent to the city. The measure was then extended with Measures R in 2010 and Measure D in 2020. Measure J has allowed Davis residents to strike down key housing development proposals over the last two decades, seen most recently with the rejection of the Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus in 2020.

Only two projects—Bretton Woods in 2018 and Nishi in 2018 (after failing at the ballot box in 2016)—have been approved by voters since the passage of Measure J. Both have had lawsuits filed against them from disgruntled residents seeking to prevent any new development from being built. As of 2022, zero units of housing have materialized from Measure J/R/D projects.

If Davis cannot develop agricultural land, the only other option is infill development. But attempts to build within city limits have been mercilessly bogged down by residents and community organizers who hide behind claims of preserving the character of the neighborhood in question.

Take, for example, the Trackside Center development. This four-story mixed use building was approved by the Davis city council in 2017, but shockingly construction hasn’t begun nearly five years later. The development was stuck in litigation brought on by Old East Davis community members who decided to devote half a decade to blocking new retail and new neighbors from their neighborhood. This only ended after the State Supreme Court declined to review the case in April 2022.

Here we see the fundamental reason why Davis has struggled to build any housing over the last two decades. Residents have uniquely immense power in determining the fate of new development; no matter how or where the city attempts to build, every new project is one lawsuit or vote away from being delayed for years, or never being built at all. To put it mildly, this is an incredibly unsustainable situation.

The consequences of not building are rooted in basic economics: While housing supply in Davis has tapered off, demand for available and affordable housing has exploded. This dichotomy has spurred a precipitous rise in housing prices: The median home value in Davis has jumped from $450,000 in 2012 to more than $875,000 in 2022. An average household income of around $200,000 is necessary to afford a home at this value, which only an estimated 11.2% of Yolo County households and 13.3% of California households make, according to the American Community Survey.

Sky-high demand for housing in Davis without enough supply has led to an historically low rental vacancy rate. From 2014 to 2019, 0.5 percent of rentals were vacant on average at any given time; for context, healthy housing markets tend to have vacancy rates from five to eight percent. Davis’s low vacancy rate is symbolic of an exclusionary housing market that works to the detriment of anyone trying to find rental units.

Davis faces a housing affordability crisis like never before in its history. This is not unique, as many cities in California have experienced soaring housing costs over the last decade. What is different about Davis are the measures and ordinances that have made it almost impossible for the city to build enough housing in the 21st century. This includes Measure J as well as the one-percent growth cap adopted in 2006, which mandates that the city not expand its population beyond one percent annually.

One group hit particularly hard by Davis’s housing crisis is families. It is generally agreed that Davis is a great place to raise a family, with its outstanding schools, plentiful parks and greenspace, easy access to goods and services, and close proximity to major employment centers in Sacramento. The city also has a vested interest in catering to the needs of families, who contribute significantly to local government revenues through sales tax and real estate taxes.

But the ongoing housing crisis means that a growing number of families are unable to afford living in Davis. As a result, Davis schools are facing an enrollment decline that threatens to reduce state funding within a few years. School district officials are warning that the district faces declining enrollment for the foreseeable future. This increasingly untenable situation will force cuts to essential educational programs and faculty—and could even portend the closure of schools—unless residents vote to increase parcel taxes or find other sources of funding to stave off these cuts. The district’s recent strategy of importing students from outside of Davis is not a viable long-term solution to this deepening crisis.

Education is not the only institution that will suffer if Davis does not build enough housing. Cities that lack the necessary tax base and revenue sources face the prospect of budget challenges that can significantly impact everything from education quality, transportation access, infrastructure maintenance, health services, and public safety resources. With ever-increasing costs of living and services that are stuck in a cycle of chronic underfunding and inadequacy, it becomes very difficult for cities to improve their situation.

What results from this vicious cycle are cities that function as exhibits for the well-off to enjoy among themselves. They are unable to be lived in by huge chunks of the general population and are seen as increasingly undesirable from outsiders looking in. Davis is closer to this reality than we realize.

One group I have not yet mentioned is students, who will nonetheless play a significant role in determining Davis’s prospects. A core principle among community members who have vocally opposed new development in Davis is that UC Davis should be doing more to house its students on campus. This is a cynical way of deflecting responsibility away from the city and toward the university to solve the housing crisis on its own. It also ignores that UC Davis has, in fact, done a lot to accommodate its growing student population, most notably with the completion of West Village accounting for 5,475 beds.

The consistency of student residency in Davis would normally safeguard against some of the economic and institutional troubles that will affect the city without a change in the status quo. But because the university is not within city limits, students living on campus are not a functioning property tax base for Davis to rely on.

If Davis does not build enough housing and UC Davis continues to build more housing, a growing number of students are going to live on campus instead of in the city. This is a lost tax base that the city could otherwise take advantage of. Any argument that the university should house more of its students is an argument in favor of cutting out significant revenue Davis would receive if these students remained in the city itself.

The city cannot rely on any particular group of people or any other quick fix to avoid the costs of not building enough housing; it simply must build more housing. We need to recognize that the desire among longtime residents and community members to keep Davis unchanged is starting to change the city for the worse.

Davis’s neighborhoods cannot be museums for the wealthy and retired, complete with exhibits that never change. The city’s well regarded municipal services and institutions will suffer unless we take meaningful steps to address our housing crisis. Measure J and the one-percent growth cap are incompatible with the housing needs of Davis and must be reformed if we can even hope to make housing more accessible and affordable.

Davis is a lively, diverse, and culturally rich city. We should be doing everything in our power to preserve these qualities that comprise such an integral part of the city’s character. All are at risk without effective municipal housing policies that ensure the addition of enough units to make housing more accessible and affordable. We owe it to ourselves, our current and future neighbors, and the city we love to make certain that the next generation of families, students, changemakers, and everyone in between, can live and thrive in Davis.

Jackson Mills is a student at UC Davis, Director of Political Affairs for the Davis College Democrats, and bus driver for ASUCD Unitrans.