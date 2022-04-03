Breaking News
Lynching Now Officially Hate Crime

Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
By Mathew Seibert and Luke Kyaw

WASHINGTON, DC – The Emmett Till Lynching Act was signed this week here by President Joe Biden, marking a historic day.

Addressing this law and the long history of racist killings in the U.S., an article by The Guardian News shed light on the newly passed bill named in remembrance of a 14-year-old Black boy who was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955.

After it passed the Senate unanimously, the House of Representatives approved the bill 422-3 on March 7.

President Biden signed the landmark bill in the Rose Garden of the White House, surrounded by members of Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris, and top justice department officials.

He was also accompanied by Parker, a cousin of Till, and a descendant of Ida B. Wells, a renowned Black journalist who reported on lynching.

The newly passed bill makes it possible to prosecute a lynching as a hate crime that results in death or serious bodily injury.

According to Illinois Congressman Bobby Rush, the law can ordain a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and fines.

Prior to the bill’s passing, said Rush, Till’s case drew national attention when there was an all-white jury’s dismissal of charges against the two white men who later confessed they killed Till. This further highlighted the violent acts African Americans face in the U.S.

The passing of this bill comes after more than 120 years of unsuccessful attempts of anti-lynching legislation. There were reportedly over 200 bills that failed to pass Congress, such as the Dyer Anti-Lynching Bill of 1918.

After the bill signing, Vice President Kamala Harris commented that this bill is one step in amending “unfinished business” in America’s history and that the U.S. must continue to have “the courage to name … and hold the perpetrators to account.”

Harris co-sponsored the bill while she still served as the U.S. Senator of California.

Till’s cousin, Parker, also gave credit to recent events—primarily the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 which revamped the Black Lives Matter movement—for helping the successful passage of the bill.

Biden stated that this historic law does not just address the past but also “the present and future as well,” and that the country should continue to pass bills that do so.

Mathew is a student enrolled at California State University of Long Beach. I also grew up here in Long Beach California. He aspires to join the military right after he graduates. After his service, he is interested in a career in federal law enforcement or the fire department.

6 thoughts on “Lynching Now Officially Hate Crime”

  2. Alan Miller

    I’m puzzled.  A lynching is killing someone for an offense without a trial.  It is usually associated with a white racist mob killing a black person, usually by hanging, but need not be.  Isn’t killing a black person or other protected class already a hate crime if you can prove it was done with racial intentions?  Therefore, I don’t see what this law adds, except for show.  I’m happy to be informed.

    Now, if that 1918 proposed law (which I’m sure wasn’t about ‘hate crimes’ as such) was passed back in 1918, the country would have been much better off.

  3. David Greenwald

    Alan your definition of lynching is too narrow.

    I don’t know what’s confusing about this.

    The law allows for crimes — such as kidnappings, aggravated sexual abuse, or attempts to kill —t o be prosecuted as lynchings in federal court when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury. Individuals convicted of lynching face punishment of up to 30 years in prison”

    What does this do?  For one thing, it makes lynching a federal crime, which it was not.  Previously murder was a state charge, and this beefs up the federal hate crimes statute to allow for someone convicted of lynching to receive up to 30 years.  The biggest area where this will be felt is allowing for federal prosecution of police killings that have a racial component with a much stronger charge than a violation of civil rights.  it also allows the feds to take other racially motivated murder cases.

    1. Alan Miller

      The lynching definition seems circular.  I did not understand the federal aspect – thanks for clarifying.  I’m not sure what ‘police killings’ have to do with this — aren’t lynching usually done by mobs or small groups in the classic sense?

      1. Ron Oertel

        I’m not sure what ‘police killings’ have to do with this — aren’t lynching usually done by mobs or small groups in the classic sense?

        I’m gathering from David’s response (and the information in the article), someone like Chauvin might have been charged with “lynching” at the federal level.

        And that this might increasingly be used against police suspected of engaging in “racist killings” (or so claimed).

      2. Ron Oertel

        In other words, including some instances when the police shoot someone who is not white.  In which case, they could conceivably be charged with “lynching” at the federal level.

        At least, that’s what I’m gathering from the article and David’s comment.

        It seems that the focus is NOT on “police killings” (using David’s wording), if they themselves get killed (e.g., based upon a racial component).

        Up until this point, I had not understood the purpose of the law, either.

