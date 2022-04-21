Man Sentenced to 71 Years to Life for First Degree Murder

By Anna Olsen

ALAMEDA, CA – Danny Webb, Jr., was sentenced to a total aggregate term of 71 years to life here in Alameda County Superior Court this week for the 2020 shooting murder of Justin Esco.

According to news reports posted in 2021, Webb killed Esco on April 17, 2020. Allegedly, Webb, alongside seven other individuals, surrounded and fired shots into Esco’s car as he was driving through Oakland.

One victim inside the car fired back, injuring Webb. Esco died on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

At the time of the 2020 incident, Webb was on parole for a homicide he committed in 2009, which resulted in a nine-year prison stay.

Webb was found guilty on Nov. 12, 2021, of first-degree murder and the personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury.

Before the sentence was revealed, the defense argued that Webb should have the possibility of parole “at some point during his natural life.”

“Mr. Webb is a relatively young man, he has a child, he’s married, and I am asking the court to strike the gun enhancements and offer Mr. Webb a chance at parole,” the defense argued.

The defense continued, arguing the importance of recognizing “that even in the wake of this heinous crime, Mr. Webb is a human deserving of dignity and opportunity to make change in his life.”

Judge Clay C. Don disagreed, emphasizing the heinous and serious nature of this crime.

“This is a serious case and the violence is unacceptable. Each time I have to do this it just bears the question—how can we stop this violence from happening?” said the judge.

The official sentence was a total aggregate term of 71 years to life, constituted by a term of 50 years to life running consecutively to 21 years in state prison.

