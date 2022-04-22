Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner Endorses Price for Alameda DA

Krasner’s first term shows that embracing compassionate justice leads to better safety outcomes with more resources for crime prevention.

by Vanguard Staff

Oakland, CA – Larry Krasner was the first in a wave of progressive prosecutors when he was elected Philadelphia DA in 2016. Coming on the heels of a landslide election win for his second term as Philadelphia DA, Larry Krasner calls on voters in Alameda County to vote for Pamela Price as their District Attorney.

During his first term as “the Philly DA,” Larry Krasner has supported victims, exonerated the innocent and held police accountable. He has focused on the most serious crimes while working with community leaders to address the root causes of violence. He has kept kids out of adult court and connected to their families and communities. And he has fought against powerful corporate interests and supported working families.

“Pamela Price is the only candidate who will come into the DA’s office and shift the focus to reform instead of maintaining the current system. Her ideas are rooted in similar policies that we have implemented in Philadelphia and they are working,” stated Krasner. “Pamela knows that public safety requires a justice system that focuses on most serious crime and doesn’t do excessive things with minor offenses.”

“Krasner’s record shows that progressive policies to reduce the over-criminalization of youth, people with mental illness or addictions and those living paycheck to paycheck not only work, but lead to more resources for crime prevention,” said Price. “His support shows that my platform of compassionate justice is the right path for Alameda County.”

Price’s platform aligns well with the ideals of Krasner’s office when it comes to strengthening victim services and voices. As a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, Price is fully committed to addressing violence in our community and especially against women and children. Intimate violence cases that result in serious bodily harm or injury which include elder abuse, domestic and intimate partner violence will be prosecuted. Price states, “The DA needs to use her power to hold people accountable and not re-victimize those seeking justice.”

“The position of DA comes with a lot of power. And it’s a position that involves a lot of individual lives, not just defendants, but also people who’ve been victimized by crime, youth and family member, neighbors, friends,” said Krasner. “Pamela has a proven track record of finding real justice for victims and families. She has taken on corporations, the legal system and police and correctional agencies – and won not only in the courtroom, but in the shaping of policies that lead to accountability and better outcomes. A vote for Pamela Price is a vote for real justice in Alameda County.”